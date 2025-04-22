 Skip to main content
Save $240 on the Xgody Gimbal 5 Smart Mini Projector at Walmart

Inexpensive mini projectors can be boatloads of fun. That’s why we’re willing to throw the spotlight on a lot of these lesser-known devices, many of which can be found at Walmart. In fact, just today, we came across this phenomenal sale:

Right now, the Xgody Gimbal 5 Smart Mini Projector is discounted to $58 from its $300 MSRP. That means you’ll be saving an extra $240 if you purchase soon. Is it the best mini projector money can buy? No, but this Xgody product punches well above its weight class!

Why you should buy the Xgody Gimbal 5 Smart Mini Projector

Movies and video games look fantastic on a big screen, which is why a lot of folks get stuck when deciding between a big-screen TV and a projector. Especially if you’re trying to save money, a mini projector like the Xgody Gimbal 5 is a solid middle-ground. With this bite-sized setup, you get an HD projector that throws up to a 150-inch picture (the recommended throw distance for this screen size is 13.12 feet). 

You can also connect external speakers or a soundbar to the Gimbal 5 with Bluetooth. Some of the marketing is a little confusing around the official resolution, so we’re going with the safe bet of 720p HD. According to the manufacturer, the USB port also doesn’t provide enough power to run a streaming device or hard drive (the jury’s out on USB flash drives). 

Still, if you’re looking for an ultra-affordable way to stream some Netflix (the Gimbal 5 has a built-in Android 11 smart hub) for your backyard BBQs this summer, look no further. 

Save an extra $240 on the Xgody Gimbal 5 Smart Mini Projector when you purchase today. We also recommend taking a look at our lists of the best projector deals, best Walmart deals, and best Bluetooth speaker deals for additional discounts on other cool tech products!  

