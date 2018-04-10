Yamaha’s RX-V385 A/V receiver packs a punch, but won’t break the bank

Share

A solid A/V receiver is one of the key parts of a home theater system, but as you’ve probably noticed if you’ve been shopping for one, prices go up fairly quickly. This is an issue that Yamaha is looking to address with its RX-V385 A/V receiver, which the company says is meant for aspiring A/V enthusiasts.

Building on last year’s RX-V383, the RX-V385 is a 5.1-channel receiver. This year’s model has an interesting addition: The front-speakers can be bi-amped in 2.1-channel and 3.1-channel setups, which uses independent amplifiers to drive the treble and bass ranges. This not only provides more power to the speakers, but also prevents interference between high and low frequencies.

The receiver features support for all the latest technologies, so you don’t need to worry about whether or not it is compatible with your new 4K UHD Blu-ray player or your TV. 4K UHD Video, high dynamic range (HDR), HDCP 2.2, and BT.2020 color are all supported. Playback of Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio are supported as well, though since this is a entry-level receiver, you won’t find support for Dolby Atmos or DTS:X.

A key component of the RX-V385 is YPAO calibration, a Yamaha technology that analyzes the acoustics of your room and adjusts various audio settings for the best possible sound. The process is entirely automatic, and just takes a few minutes. If you’ve ever struggled with properly calibration an A/V receiver, this feature alone might be worth the price of the receiver.

“The RX-V385 offers budding home theater buyers cutting-edge technology at an accessible price point,” Yamaha Corporation of America A/V division general manager Robert Goedken said in a statement. “When you factor in YPAO automatic acoustic technology, 4K Ultra HD support, HDR and Dolby Vision, this receiver gives entry-level consumers uncompromising value with everything they need to get started to enjoy a full 4K sound experience at home.”

We don’t have an exact date, but the Yamaha RX-V385 will be available at the end of this month at a retail price of $300. For more information, see the company’s website, and be sure to check out our list of the best A/V receivers you can buy, as well as our receiver buying guide.