There are now more than 70,000 certified Alexa skills you can use with Amazon Echo devices and a growing number of Alexa-compatible third-party products. If 70,000 seems like a daunting number of things to check out when you just want to have fun, Amazon organizes Alexa Skills online to help you find what you’re looking for.

This year Amazon also presented the Alexa Skills of the Year 2018. This collection of 24 Alexa skills includes what Amazon’s Alexa team considers the top skills for games, family fun, wellness, and daily habits.

We list all 24 of 2018’s Alexa Skills of the Year below, with brief comments on the top two in each category.

Game Skills

When you feel like playing a game, whether you’re alone or with a group, Alexa is always ready.

Beat the Intro – Musicplode Media Ltd.

2018 top amazon alexa skills beat the intro skill

This skill is an Alexa version of “Name That Tune” where the object of the game is to name the song title and artist as quickly as possible. For one to six players, Beat the Intro can also be used with two to four Echo Buttons.

Heads up! – The Ellen DeGeneres Show

2018 top amazon alexa skills heads up skill icon
Play the same game Ellen plays on her television show. Using clues provided by Alexa, try to guess a word or a name before the timer runs out.

More top Game Skills
National Geographic Geo Quiz – National Geographic Society

2018 top amazon alexa skills national geographic geo quiz skill icon


Question of the Day – VoicePress.AI

2018 top amazon alexa skills question of the day skill icon


Skyrim Very Special Edition – Bethesda Game Studios

2018 top amazon alexa skills skyrim skill icon

The Magic Door – The Magic Door, LLC
2018 top amazon alexa skills the magic door skill icon

Trivia Hero – Labworks.io USA
2018 top amazon alexa skills trivia hero skill icon

World Mathematics League – Shanthan Kesharaju
2018 top amazon alexa skills world mathematics league skill icon

Would You Rather for Family – Voice Games
2018 top amazon alexa skills would you rather for family skill icon

Yes Sire – Volley, Inc.
2018 top amazon alexa skills yes sire skill icon

Family Skills

Family Skills are fun and educational, suitable for all family members, with an emphasis on younger children.

Animal Workout – For Jack & Jill

2018 top amazon alexa skills animal workout skill icon

“Welcome to Animal Workout, where you are no longer a human but an animal.”
That’s how Animal Workout begins. You can say “more” to keep going or “all done” to stop while following instructions to exercise like an animal.
First species? A penguin. First exercise? Waddle like a penguin while the music plays.
“All done.”

Chompers – Gimlet Media

2018 top amazon alexa skills chompers skill icon

Having trouble getting your kids to brush their teeth for the recommended two minutes? Just say, “Alexa, start Chompers” and she’ll tell jokes, riddles, stories, fun facts, and more for two minutes.

More Top Family Skills

Kids Court – Pretzel Labs
2018 top amazon alexa skills kids court skill icon

Lemonade Stand – Mark Einhorn

2018 top amazon alexa skills lemonade stand skill icon


Sesame Street – Sesame Workshop

2018 top amazon alexa skills sesame street skill icon

Wellness Skills

From cooking tips to fitness goals and help with meditation, Alexa Wellness Skills teach and support health and fitness.

Chop Chop – Bondad

2018 top amazon alexa skills chop skill icon

Best if you have an Echo Show or Spot so you can watch the produce prep videos, but even without video, Chop Chop talks you through simple instructions on how to chop fruits and veggies. Just say, “Alexa, chop chop” and she’ll ask what you’d to chop. The instructions are accompanied by cheery music and mild corny jokes.

Fitbit – Fitbit, Inc.

2018 top amazon alexa skills fitbit skill icon

If you don’t have a Fitbit account this skill won’t do anything for you, but Fitbit users can check in to get daily progress on exercise, sleep, and the fitness metrics that matter to you.

More top wellness skills
Headspace: Guided Meditation for Everybody – Headspace

2018 top amazon alexa skills headspace guided meditation for everybody skill icon


Sleep and Relaxation Sounds – Voice Apps, LLC

2018 top amazon alexa skills sleep and relaxation sounds skill icon
.

Daily Habit Skills

Daily habit isn’t about breaking bad habits, but making new ones.

Find My Phone – Opearlo

2018 top amazon alexa skills find my phone skill icon

The main application for this skill is calling your lost smartphone from one of four 866 numbers you previously stored in your contacts list so they won’t be blocked or muted. Find My Phone can also serve as a dialing assistant, calling people on your contact list.

AnyPod – Harrison Digital Media

2018 top amazon alexa skills anypod skill icon

The AnyPod Alexa skill is a podcast player. You can request specific podcasts by name or subscribe to podcasts, accessing the massive content on AnyPod. While playing a podcast you can ask Alexa to skip to the next episode or go back to the previous one. You can also fast forward or rewind specific time periods.

More Top Daily Habit Skills

Big Sky – Philosophical Creations

2018 top amazon alexa skills big sky skill icon


Make Me Smart – Marketplace

2018 top amazon alexa skills make me smart skill icon

TuneIn Live – TuneIn

2018 top amazon alexa skills tunein live skill icon

Create Your Own Skills

Custom Q&A Blueprint

Amazon encourages everyone to write their own skills or to publish for the world to use. You don’t need to be a programmer to build Alexa skill because Amazon’s Alexa team created a selection of blueprints for various types of skills. You can also build a skill from scratch using the Custom Q&A Blueprint.

