Nowadays, music and TV are some of the most popular media to listen to when completing tasks or wanting background noise; podcasts, though, are increasingly becoming more popular. Like anything you do often, automation can be a huge time saver. Now we can add listening to our favorite podcast into our automation sequences with Google Home routines.

How to add podcasts to Google Home

Usually, you can say, “Hey Google, play [this] podcast,” and Google Home will start playing the latest episode of the specified podcast. That’s an excellent first step to having Google help you listen to podcasts, but what about letting it take over your repeatable listening experience? You may be wondering why would someone want to add a podcast into a routine. The simple answer is to listen to the newest episode when it airs automatically. If your favorite show airs every Tuesday, wouldn’t it be great to have it play throughout your home without having to remember to ask for it? We can do that with Google Home. First step is to find out if Google Home supports your podcast service.

Can Google Home play podcasts on Spotify?

Google Home only supports two podcasting platforms: Google Podcasts (of course) and Spotify. You’ll want to make sure you have an account set up with either platform and pick your podcasts. Once you’re ready, head to the Home setting in the Google Home app, select Podcasts, and select the service you’ll want to use as your default. You’re also able to listen to podcasts through Google Home on phones, tablets, Android-powered TVs, and more.

Next, you need to add podcast listening to routines in Google Home. It’s the same as setting up any action in a routine. First, you set your Starter, then set the action as Play and Control Media. With your podcasts, you have two options: Either continue your last-played podcast or play the latest episode of a specified podcast. It makes sense to go with the latter option for a routine, but the choice is up to you.

How to play a podcast episode on Google Home

One of the best implementations of using podcasts in your Google Home routines is for those who listen regularly. Once you set up a routine, the podcast will play on your Google Home device or app automatically.

Say you have a couple of podcasts that come out weekly. You can set a routine to happen once a week on the podcast delivery day. The routine can say that it’s time for a new show, set the volume to a certain level, then start the podcast. The best thing about this setup is that you can do a routine for each show on the day it airs. For example, have one routine every Wednesday at 4 p.m. and another on Saturdays at 7 p.m. Doing so allows you to hear your favorite podcast without remembering to play them.

That’s about it for setting up and listening to podcasts in your Google Home routines.

What are you currently listening to, and how are you planning on adding podcasts to your setup?

Editors' Recommendations