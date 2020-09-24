  1. Smart Home

Amazon announces Echo Show 10 for $250

By

At its annual fall event, Amazon announced new and refreshed Echo Show devices, including the Echo Show 10 that can use the camera to act as a security camera.

The Echo Show 10 can look around the room by utilizes Sentry Mode within the Alexa app.

The price is set at $249.99, but Amazon didn’t reveal when it is coming.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

