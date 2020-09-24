In recent years, Amazon has evolved from an online retailer to an online retailer that also makes a slew of hardware. And, like any other hardware company, that means holding annual events to show of its latest and greatest tech. Amazon’s latest hardware event is today, and we’re expecting it to be where Amazon showcases its latest Alexa devices, Ring devices, and so on.

Unfortunately, Amazon’s even is invite-only — so you can’t livestream it like you would be able to an Apple event or Google’s upcoming event. That is why we’ve put together this roundup.

We’re updating this roundup as the event happens, so if you’re interested in Amazon’s latest devices, check back every now and then.

Amazon Echo

Amazon has completely redesigned the Amazon Echo. The new device does away with the cylindrical design found in Echo speakers since the beginning, in favor of a new spherical design. The standard Echo also now has the advantages of the previous-generation Echo Plus — including a Zigbee smart home hub, and a sidewalk bridge. That means you don’t have to shell out extra cash for a more expensive device just to get the smart home connectivity you need.

The new Echo is more powerful too. It’s powered by Amazon’s new AZ1 Neural Edge processor, which is built for faster machine learning. That means that it should respond to your voice faster, and control smart home devices faster. And, like previous-generation Echo speakers, it’s relatively inexpensive — coming in at only $100. It’s available for pre-order today with shipping starting “later this year.”

Read More

Amazon Echo Dot

The new Amazon Echo Dot is getting a design refresh too. The Echo Dot looks pretty much the same as the full-size Echo, except smaller. It doesn’t have the same smart home hub features, but Amazon says that it’ll offer a fuller frequency response than previous-generation devices.

There’s also an Echo Dot Kids Edition, which offers more fun designs and is built to help kids with their homework, set alarms, and so on. It also supports parental controls, and different voice profiles — so the device can automatically switch between responses it would give to parents and to kids.

The new Echo Dot comes at $50, while the Echo Dot with Clock and Echo Dot Kids Edition are both $60. They’re available for pre-order today, and Amazon says shipping will start “later this year.”

Read More

Amazon Echo Show 10

Next up is the new Amazon Echo Show 10, which is built to show what you need it to no matter where you are in the room. The display on the device can actually swivel around, and it will follow you in the room — so you’ll always be able to access it when you need. The motor is built to be quiet, so you can’t really hear it when it turns, and like the previous-generation Echo Show 10, it has a 10-inch display and Alexa built into it. It also has a 13-megapixel camera for better video calling. According to Amazon, everything processed on the device is local — so it won’t be beamed up to the cloud.

Amazon has also added a range of video services to the Echo Show. For example, it supports both Zoom and Netflix, so you can watch videos while you’re cooking, and participate in Zoom calls when you’re not at a computer. And, you can use the Alexa app to swivel the camera even when you’re not there, when gives the device security camera-like features.

The new Echo Show will be available for $250, and Amazon says it will start shipping “in time for the holidays.”

Amazon Luna

Like Apple and Google have before it, Amazon is entering the game streaming world. The new service is called Luna, and Amazon says that it’s a cloud gaming service designed for instant play. There’s a pretty huge range of games available to Luna too, including, it seems, some AAA titles like Control, Resident Evil 7, and more. Amazon is even partnering with Ubisoft for titles like Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, The Luna+ channel is available for $5.99 per month.

Along with the actual service, Amazon is also launching a controller for Luna. The controller offers all the buttons and controls you would expect from a game controller, but under the hood it offers Amazon’s Cloud Direct technology — which means that it connects directly to Amazon’s servers instead of your local device. This helps cut down on latency, and means that you don’t have to reconnect the controller whenever you switch to a new device. Early pricing for the controller is $50.

Luna will be available for Fire TV, PC, Mac, and on iPhone and iPad through web apps. Amazon says it will support Android “soon.” Customers can request early access to the service now, but there’s no word yet on when it will launch in full.

Read More

Amazon Fire TV

There are a few updates to Amazon’s Fire TV lineup too. For starters, the Fire TV in general is getting a pretty major user interface update to offer a more personalized and more intuitive experience. Now, users will be able to add multiple profiles to their device, which allows Amazon to recommend different content for different users. It also supports features like picture-in-picture mode, and a new Alexa interface that won’t necessarily take up the whole screen, depending on what you ask of it. That means you can keep watching and interact with Alexa at the same time.

There’s a new Fire TV Stick too. The new device offers a new quad-core processor that Amazon says is 50 percent more powerful than the previous-generation model, and it supports 5GHz Wi-Fi networks for a better connection. Not only that, but you’ll also get Dolby Atmos support, and volume controls straight from the remote for the majority of TVs, soundbars, and receivers. The new Fire TV Stick is available for $40, and will start shipping in some countries next week.

Then there’s the new Fire TV Lite, which is even cheaper than the standard Fire TV. It supports a Full HD resolution — so you won’t get 4K video — but it still supports HDR and has a new remote, called the Alexa Voice Remote Lite. The Fire TV Stick Lite comes at $30.

Read More

Ring Always Home Cam

Ring has also announced a new security camera that roams through your house. The new Always Home Cam is essentially a drone that flies around your home when you’re not there. It has a 1,080p camera built into it, and comes at $250.

Ring Car Security Products

The next major frontier for Ring is car security. First up is the Ring Car Alarm, which can monitor for things like break-ins, and is plugged in to your Car’s OBD port. It works with a huge range of cars.

Next up is Ring Car Cam, which is a security camera that can connect to your car and capture footage when you’re not there. It also supports recording when you’re being pulled over — so you can record traffic stops in case you need footage of the stop at a later date.

Last but not least is Ring Car Connect, which supports specific cars, starting with Texla, and allows users to see footage from their car’s built-in cameras straight from the Ring app.

Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6

Amazon-owned Eero was expected to launch updates to its routers, and it did so during Amazon’s event. The new Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6 support the new Wi-Fi 6 standard. They’re available for $130, and $230, respectively.

Updates to Alexa

Alexa is about to get a whole lot smarter. Amazon is launching updates that help Alexa learn better, listen better, and respond better. Now, if Alexa doesn’t understand a command, it’ll ask for clarification — and remember your response for future commands.

Not only that, but Alexa can also now respond to commands without the user necessarily having to use the wake word all the time. One of the demos Amazon showed off included asking Alexa to “join the conversation,” after which Alexa uses machine learning to determine when it’s being talked to, and the actions that it needs to take. It’s a pretty impressive update, and should make naturally communicating with Alexa that little bit easier.

There are other updates too. Alexa Guard will now listen for more sounds, including things like a barking dog, baby crying, and so on. And, the company has announced “Guard Plus,” which can intelligently keep your home safe by doing things like playing the sound of a barking dog over the speaker when it sees someone walking outside your door. The new Guard Plus service is $4.99 per month.

Amazon is taking Alexa privacy a little more seriously too. You can now ask Alexa to delete all recordings it has of you, and Amazon says it will proactively ask you to review your privacy settings.

This story is developing …

Editors' Recommendations