  1. Smart Home

Amazon announces refreshed Echo smart speakers

By

Today, Amazon announced a refresh to its smart speaker line. Amazon Echo speakers arguably brought the smart home trend into the mainstream. Today’s announcement brings an update to the series with four new devices and a new design.

Amazon Echo

Amazon Echo on a shelf

Amazon completely redesigned its flagship Echo speaker into a ball shape that comes in three colors – Charcoal, Glacier White, and Twilight Blue. The Echo is covered in a fabric finish and will cost $99.

Echo Dot and Echo Dot Clock

The Echo Dot and Dot clock follow the same design elements with the same shape and colors. The prices for those will be $49.99 and $59.99 respectively. Both are available for pre-order today.

Echo Dot Kids Edition

Amazon Echo Kids edition
Amazon

The Echo Dot Kids Edition will have the same spherical shape and come in panda and tiger designs. Each also comes with a 1-year Amazon Kids subscription. Those are also priced at $59.99

