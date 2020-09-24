  1. Gaming

Every game coming to Amazon’s Luna at launch

Amazon revealed its new game-streaming service, Luna, on Thursday — as well as a string of AAA games sure to entice avid gamers.

Luna offers different subscriptions (called gaming channels) that players can pick and choose from. At launch, only the Luna+ channel will be available, with a Ubisoft channel coming later. An Amazon rep clarified that players can subscribe to the Ubisoft channel without paying for Luna+, but all games need a subscription of some kind to play.

“No, you cannot buy individual games via Luna, but we’re always looking for ways to make Luna more customer-friendly and look forward to sharing more in the future,” an Amazon spokesperson told Digital Trends.

Here is the entire list of games available during Luna’s early access:

  • GRID
  • Tacoma
  • Hard Reset Redux
  • Atomik: RunGunJumpGun
  • The Surge
  • The Surge 2
  • Control
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • Abzu
  • Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
  • Indivisible
  • Iconoclasts
  • SteamWorld Dig
  • SteamWorld Dig 2
  • SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition
  • SteamWorld Quest
  • Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut
  • Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
  • Shantae: Half-Genie Hero – Ultimate Edition
  • Mighty Switch Force! Collection
  • The Mummy Demastered
  • River City Girls
  • Tangledeep
  • Blasphemous
  • Yooka-Laylee
  • Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
  • Yoku’s Island Express
  • Redout: Solar Challenge Edition
  • Rez Infinite
  • Lumines Remastered
  • Metro Exodus
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
  • Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
  • Wonder Boy: The Dragon Trap
  • Sonic Mania Plus
  • AO Tennis 2
  • Valfaris
  • RiME
  • The Sexy Brutale
  • Star Wars Pinball
  • Infinite Minigolf
  • Obduction
  • Shadow Tactics
  • Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition
  • Deponia Doomsday
  • Furi
  • Ghost of a Tale
  • Victor Vran: Overkill Edition
  • R-Type Dimensions EX
  • Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes
  • Super Mega Baseball 3
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Castlevania Anniversary Collection
  • Panzer Dragoon Remake
  • Overcooked! 2
  • BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
  • Paper Beast
  • Blazing Chrome
  • Tennis World Tour 2
  • DiRT Rally 2.0
  • Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!
  • Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]
  • CrossCode
  • Everspace
  • Contra Anniversary Collection
  • Aragami
  • XIII
  • Resident Evil 7
  • Sythentik: Legion Rising
  • Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
  • Thimbleweed Park
  • Goodbye Deponia

