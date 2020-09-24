  1. News

Amazon introduces video game streaming service Luna

By

With Luna, Amazon announced its entry into the video game streaming service world on Thursday during its September event.

Like Google’s Stadia, Luna’s games will run on Amazon’s servers and stream to a player’s phone, computer, or TV through Amazon’s Fire TV Stick. Customer’s can request early access starting today with a Luna+ subscription at the introductory price of $6 a month, which includes Control, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, and Sonic Mania.

Similarly to Stadia, Amazon will release a Luna controller that connects directly to its servers to reduce latency during gameplay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

