Outdoor security cameras rank as one of the most frequently added smart home devices and Arlo’s rechargeable indoor/outdoor wireless cameras have high ratings from reviewers and customers alike. Amazon dropped the prices for three Arlo Pro camera configurations for Prime Day 2019.

Two of the Arlo deals below, the five-camera kit and the add-on camera, are available for the 48-hour Prime Day sale, as long as the inventory lasts. The Arlo Smart Home Security Kit with an Arlo Pro Camera, however, is a limited-time Prime Day Lightning Deal that expires at 2:55 a.m. PT on Tuesday. If you want to set up a smart home security camera system or want to add an additional camera to an existing Arlo system, three deals can help you save up to $207. And be sure to check our curated deals page for more security system deals like Simplisafe and more.

The Arlo Pro add-on camera can be installed inside or outdoor to run on an included rechargeable battery with a wired connection. Those choices allow installation flexibility, and users often decide to add more cameras. The Arlo Pro add-on camera does not come with an Arlo Base Station, which is required, but that’s why it’s called an “add-on.” A single base station can support up to 50 devices.

Arlo Pro cameras record video in 750 HD format. The camera starts recording when it detects motion or sound, and the base station transmits the recording to cloud storage. You can view the clips for up to seven days without a paid subscription, but optional plans extend the storage duration, plus add other features. You can talk with visitors using the Arlo Pro’s two-way audio. You can control the camera and view recordings via the free Arlo app and also configure the Arlo Pro to work with Alexa voice control.

Normally priced at $190, an Arlo Pro add-on camera is just $100 during Prime Day. If you want to add an Arlo camera to an existing installation, this is a great opportunity at an excellent price.

The Arlo Pro 5-camera kit is a full system including an Arlo Base Station and five Arlo Pro indoor/outdoor cameras. With this setup, for example, you could mount one each to watch your front and back doors, one for your garage, and two inside your home. You can configure the base station to sent an alert to your smartphone when one of the cameras detects motion or sound.

Usually $820, the Arlo Pro five-camera kit is just $613 during the Prime Day event. If you’re looking for an Alexa-compatible smart home security camera system, this is a chance to buy a five-camera kit at an attractive price.

The Arlo Smart Home Security Kit with a single Arlo Pro camera includes an Arlo Base Station, a doorbell, and a doorbell chime. The Base Station supports all the devices and has a 100-plus-decibel siren that can be configured to sound automatically when sensors detect motion or via command from the Arlo mobile app.

Regularly priced $290, the Arlo Smart Home Security Kit with an Arlo Pro Camera is just $200 during the Lightning Sale that ends at 2:55 a.m. PT on Tuesday. If you’re shopping for a security system for your smart home, this kit could provide the basics to which you can add over time.

