Amazon just knocked down the price of the second-generation Echo smart speaker with Alexa by 25 percent for a limited time. The Echo can answer questions, control smart home devices, fill a room with music with its Dolby speakers, make hands-free calls, and much, much more. In addition to the Echo deal, Amazon also dropped prices on the Fire TV Recast DVR, the Echo Input, and the latest Kindle Paperwhite e-reader.

We’ve found the best deals for these Amazon devices and put them all in one place. Whether you’re buying gifts for others, adding to your smart home, or want to enrich your digital life, these four deals can help you save up to $40.

Amazon Echo, Second Generation — $25 off



The second-gen Amazon Echo delivers music a comprehensive 360 degrees thanks to its Dolby-technology speakers, and can stream audio from Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and SiriusXM subscription services or from Amazon Music. The Echo can also read Audible audiobooks, help keep your calendar up to date, and let you know about the day’s news and weather. Set timers and alarms via the Alexa digital voice assistant, and even make calls and leave messages to your contacts completely hands free. Amazon adds new Alexa skills and compatible devices, all of which can be initiated and managed by the Echo.

Normally $100, which is already a huge discount from the original $200 price, the second-generation Amazon Echo is just $75 during this sale. If you’re looking for a solid base component to set up a smart home configuration, take advantage of this opportunity to save on the versatile Echo.

Fire TV Recast — $40 off



If you cut the cord and no longer pay for cable or satellite TV, the Fire TV Recast replaces the digital video recording feature you had to give up when you turned in your cable box. The Fire TV Recast has two tuners and can record two video streams separately, storing up to 75 hours on its 500 GB drive — without a subscription fee. Record streaming content with Fire TV, an Echo Show, an HD over-the-air (OTA) antenna, or a compatible mobile device.

Regularly $230, the Fire TV Recast price is reduced to $190 for this sale. If you miss your cable TV DVR, this is a great opportunity to save money and regain control of your television watching schedule.

Amazon Echo Input — $15 off



If you like what you read and hear about Amazon Alexa’s vast array of capabilities, but you already have all the speakers you need or want, the Echo Input lets you add Alexa to any speaker via Bluetooth or audio cable. The Input’s microphone lets you talk and make voice requests to Alexa, and all output sound plays through your speaker.

Usually priced at $35, the Amazon Echo Input costs $20 while this sale lasts. If you want a digital voice assistant device at the lowest price, this is a great chance to add Alexa to your home.

Kindle Paperwhite — $30 off



Before Amazon introduced its Kindles, then-existing ereaders were much more expensive and hard to read. And the advances continue with the all-new Kindle Paperwhite, which is thinner, lighter, and has twice the digital storage space of the Paperwhite model it replaces. The newest Paperwhite is waterproof, so don’t worry if it gets a little wet — you can even read it when you’re in the bath. An adjustable light lets you read wherever you are, and the battery lasts for days per charge.

Ordinarily $130, the Kindle Paperwhite is $100 for this sale. If you’ve been waiting to buy your first e-reader or want to upgrade to the latest Paperwhite, jump on this opportunity to save.