Digital Trends
Smart Home

All of Amazon’s U.S. pop-up stores are about to pop off

Trevor Mogg
By

Amazon will close all 87 of its pop-up stores in the U.S. as part of an overhaul of its retail strategy.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed the news in a statement to media outlets on Wednesday, saying that the decision had come “after much review.”

The stores will be gone by the end of April, though it’s not immediately clear if the same fate awaits Amazon’s pop-up locations outside of the U.S.

The small-sized stores are typically found inside shopping malls and showcase Amazon’s tech products such as Echo speakers, Fire tablets, and Kindle ebook readers. They offer customers a chance to get hands-on with the products and to ask staff any questions they might have.

Notably, the spokesperson revealed that the company wants to focus on opening more Amazon Books stores, of which there are currently 19 across the U.S. It also plans to open more Amazon 4-star stores, which sell products that have been rated highly by customers shopping on its online store. Top sellers, as well as new and trending items, also feature in the store. The first 4-star store opened in New York City in September 2018, with two more locations opening since then. Like its bookstores, the 4-star stores also showcase Amazon’s tech products, so customers can still try them out after the pop-ups have gone.

The company’s other retail interests include Amazon Go, a high-tech grocery store that uses advanced tracking technology so you can literally just grab what you need and go, with your Amazon account automatically charged. It also acquired the Whole Foods business in 2017 in a deal worth $13.7 billion.

News of Amazon’s decision to close its U.S. pop-up stores comes just days after a Wall Street Journal report suggested it was planning to launch an all-new grocery chain separate from Whole Foods. This means it would likely offer a broader product range than Whole Foods, which focuses primarily on minimally processed items. Cheaper prices are also a possibility, with the marked differences helping to avoid any competition between the two brands.

The online giant is showing increasing interest in the brick-and-mortar retail space — a sector which its own online business has had a significant impact upon — with all the physical stores collectively generating more than $17 billion in revenue for the company in 2018.

Don't Miss

Is the BBC dropping its television and radio divisions?
quip electric toothbrush for kids press brush adult and kid landscape
Smart Home

Quip’s electric toothbrush for kids makes oral hygiene less of a hassle

Quip is launching a new, dentist-approved electric toothbrush for kids. It features the same guiding features found in Quip's original product for adults, but reimagined for smaller mouths, and will sell for $25.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
voice assistants arent ready assistant mem2
Smart Home

This recent study shows we’re already accustomed to our A.I. assistants

After surveying 1,700 consumers who use smartphones and other technologies that include voice commands, a new survey by Percifient Digital find that people are adopting voice commands and other technologies quickly.
Posted By Clayton Moore
august view video doorbell
Smart Home

August View is a high-res video doorbell that also adds color to your entryway

August announced August View, a wire-free, high-resolution video doorbell with two-way audio, motion detection, and free video clip cloud storage. The video sensor captures 1440p resolution video, 33 percent higher than 1080p full HD video.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon echo plus 2nd gen
Home Theater

Bark commands at Alexa and your Roku will respond, unless you want Netflix

Current-generation Roku streaming devices and Roku TVs can now be controlled by Amazon's Alexa, but Netflix fans will still need to use their remote or Roku's built-in voice commands.
Posted By Simon Cohen
instant pot duo 60 deal on amazon plus
Smart Home

Instant Pot merges with Pyrex and others under Corelle Brands

Instant Pot maker Instant Brands announced that it is merging with Corelle Brands. While the terms of the deal weren't disclosed, it will put Instant Pot under the same umbrella as Pyrex, CorningWare, and SnapWare.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
1270412 autosave v1 2 817cqybqbfl
Smart Home

Hate eating vegetables? Here are the best juicers you can buy

If you get bored chomping on kale salads, you probably need a juicer in your life. Whether you're in the market for a centrifugal or masticating model, here are the best juicers out there right now.
Posted By Gia Liu, Erika Rawes
neato botvac d4 connected review feat
Product Review

Neato's Botvac D4 is a capable robovac, but it won’t sweep you off your feet

The Neato Botvac Connected D4 is a reasonable mid-range robot vacuum cleaner, but a high price and limited performance means it fails to compete for value with capable, low-cost competitors.
Posted By Terry Walsh
Dyson V6 Mattress
Smart Home

Your mattress is probably dirtier than a toilet seat. Here’s how to clean it

It might not occur to you to clean your mattress, but trust us, it needs it. Here's how to clean it without using harsh chemicals. You'll be resting on a clean and fresh mattress in no time.
Posted By Erika Rawes
the lighthouse security camera 3
Smart Home

Apple’s latest purchase suggests it’s making moves in the home security sector

Apple purchased the patent portfolio of the now-defunct startup Lighthouse in late 2018. The patents include 3D-sensing technology, which suggests Apple may have its eye on the home security market.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
best cheap vacuum deals hoovers
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out some great vacuum cleaner deals available right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Samsung DW80M9 Chef Collection dishwasher
Smart Home

Your dishwasher is a Swiss army knife in disguise. Here are 14 clever uses

Dishwashers aren't just for cleaning your dishes. The appliance can also handle a whole heap of over cleaning tasks, from sanitizing kids' favorite toys to giving light fixtures a shine, and even cooking a meal.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
smart home devies causingy busness secuirty risks study 3148026 1920
Smart Home

Smart home devices are causing more security risks for businesses

Security firm Trend Micro warns each new internet-connected device added to a business network, from smart speakers to security systems, adds a new potential target for attackers if the devices aren't secured properly.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
TP-Link Smart Plug best smart outlet deals
Deals

Upgrade your Echo or Google Home with a TP-Link smart plug for under $20

If all you're looking for in a smart home is the ability to turn a few things on and off, a discounted TP-Link smart plug or two should do the trick. They work with your Google Home or Amazon Echo, but also directly from your smartphone
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Smart Home

The best alarm clocks to help you get your butt out of bed

People are finicky about their sleeping habits, but, fortunately, the best alarm clocks can probably match your lifestyle and budget. Here are some of our current favorites, including the Amazon Echo Spot.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Will Nicol