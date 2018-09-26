Digital Trends
Business

Amazon is opening a new brick-and-mortar store with a twist

Trevor Mogg
By
amazon is opening a new brick and mortar store with twist 4 star
Amazon

Amazon’s extraordinary growth in recent years has forced traditional brick-and-mortar retailers to adapt or die, with major chains creating online stores to compete with the Seattle-based behemoth.

So it’s with some irony how Amazon has started to do the reverse, opening a string of brick-and-mortar stores to take on those giants to beat them at their own game and utterly dominate the world of retail.

Following the opening of a string of book stores and, more recently, several revolutionary Amazon Go stores that let you just grab your stuff and go, the company has just announced that on Thursday, September 27, it’s opening Amazon 4-star, a physical store in New York City.

As its name suggests, Amazon 4-star will sell products that have been rated highly by customers shopping on its online store. Top sellers, as well as new and trending items, will also feature in the new retail space.

Located on Spring Street between Crosby and Lafayette Streets in Manhattan’s trendy SoHo neighborhood, Amazon 4-star will start by offering products from its most popular categories at Amazon.com, namely consumer electronics, kitchen, home, toys, books, and games.

Visitors will also find special displays showing “most-wished-for items” created according to data from its online store, and products that are popular specifically in the New York area.

Digital price tags alongside every item show will show the regular price and a cheaper Prime price — that’s right, you can shop for less if you’re an Amazon Prime member.

This from Amazon’s website:

Customers will find products like the card game Codenames (4.8 stars, with more than 2,000 customer reviews), which 88 percent of reviewers rated 5 stars, and a Lodge 3.5 Inch Cast Iron Mini Skillet(4.4 stars, with more than 10,900 customer reviews), which 76 percent of reviewers rated 5 stars. Of course, Amazon 4-star shoppers can also find Amazon devices like the Echo Spot (4.5 stars, with more than 5,600 customer reviews), and the Fire TV Stick (4.4 stars, with more than 197,000 customer reviews). Customers can test-drive dozens of Amazon devices and smart home accessories that work with Alexa, and shop a curated selection of speakers, fitness tech, and other highly rated consumer electronics.

With Amazon 4-star, the company is testing the water to see if its latest physical-store idea flies. There’s no suggestion at this stage that Amazon is planning to open additional Amazon 4-star stores.

Amazon 4-star opens Monday through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m., and on Sundays between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Don't Miss

Whole Foods' Prime Now is now in 48 cities across the country
weekend box office results house with a clock in its walls
Movies & TV

‘The House With a Clock in its Walls’ wins the weekend box office with big debut

Family-friendly horror film The House With a Clock in its Walls outperformed expectations to win the weekend box office in a big way and help kick off the all-ages side of the Halloween movie season.
Posted By Rick Marshall
t mobile revvl news
Mobile

MetroPCS is now Metro by T-Mobile and includes Amazon Prime

Looking for a great prepaid phone plan? MetroPCS is now Metro by T-Mobile, and the veteran carrier is promising to provide a variety of prepaid phone plans that offer great value for money, and access to Google One and Amazon Prime.
Posted By Mark Jansen
youtube
Photography

Musicbed gives YouTube creators a legal soundtrack option

YouTube flags videos that use copyrighted music in them -- so music licensing platform Musicbed is launching a new subscription plan and a way to tell YouTube's bots to back off with those flags.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Mobile

Apple purchases Shazam and makes the app free of ads

Soon after Apple announced it was acquiring music-recognition service Shazam, it was revealed that the European Commission would be looking into the deal. The commission has now cleared the way for Apple's acquisition of Shazam.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
Microsoft Teams blur video call background
Computing

Microsoft Teams blurs your video background, prevents national embarrassment

Users of Microsoft Teams platform can now blur out their background during video calls as the company calls out the world's favorite BBC dad to show it can be done. Available now for all Microsoft Team customers.
Posted By Michael Archambault
alaska airlines vr in flight entertainment test 180923 vrtest 05 featured
Business

Flying could feel more like going to the movies with VR headsets and headphones

How do you make in-flight entertainment feel like not flying at all? Put a screen on your face and noise-canceling headphones in your ears. Alaska Airlines is now testing virtual reality headsets for in-flight entertainment.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
instagrams co founders to leave company 16th annual webby awards
Social Media

Instagram’s co-founders have resigned from the Facebook-owned company

In a surprise move, Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger are stepping down from their roles as CEO and chief technology officer, respectively. It's not clear why the pair have chosen to leave the Facebook-owned company.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Fred Khalilian Noel Lee
Business

Monster fires ‘toxic’ COO, alleges threats of mutilation, death

Monster, the company that turned the headphone industry upside down with Dr. Dre, is upending its own executive board, announcing in a press release that it had fired “toxic” COO Fereidoun “Fred” Khalilian as of July 27, 2018 –…
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Ikea autonomous concepts
Cars

Ikea jumps on the autonomous car bandwagon — because why wouldn’t it?

Space10, Ikea's research and development arm, has introduced seven autonomous car concepts. Some fall in line with what we've seen from established automakers, while others bring new ideas to the conversation about autonomous cars.
Posted By Ronan Glon
l mount alliance announced leica sigma panasonic rgb
Photography

Gear from Leica, Sigma, Panasonic forms one system with new L-Mount Alliance

Brand loyalty just got a little less essential -- the new L-Mount Alliance means that L-Mount cameras and lenses from different brands can work together in the same system. The alliance includes Leica, Sigma, and Panasonic.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
qualcomm
Business

Qualcomm accuses Apple of stealing secrets and giving them to Intel

Apple is following the FTC's lead and has sued Qualcomm for a massive $1 billion in the U.S., $145 million in China, and also in the U.K., claiming the company charged onerous royalties for its patented tech.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
Cell tower FM radio
Mobile

Mobile network growth drives new businesses, access to education, report says

According to a new report from the GSMA, the expansion of mobile networks is continuing to drive new business growth and fuel education access around the world. Network expansion is even helping close gender gaps.
Posted By Christian de Looper
delta air lines computer issues
Business

Delta tech issue grounds planes, could affect Wednesday flights

Delta Air Lines has resolved a tech issue that stopped its planes from taking off from U.S. airports on Tuesday. But it's advising Delta customers flying on Wednesday to check the status of their flight before leaving home.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amazon whole foods delivery prime now
Smart Home

Whole Foods delivery via Amazon Prime arrives in 10 more cities

Amazon continues its quest to conquer American commerce as Whole Foods expands free delivery, in under two hours no less, to Prime members in 48 cities serving major markets across the country.
Posted By Clayton Moore