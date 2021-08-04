New World, Amazon’s upcoming MMO, has been delayed until September 28. This is the game’s fourth delay, as Amazon had originally pushed it to August 31. The developers explained that the reason for the delay is to incorporate player feedback from the beta.

On Twitter, the official New World account posted about the positive reception the beta had. The social media account claimed that over one million players tried out the beta, accumulating over 25 million hours of playtime. Because of the player feedback that the developers received, they have decided to push the release date of New World to the end of September. The developers apologize for the continued delay but want to assure players that they are focused on the “highest quality game possible at launch.”

A message from the New World team. pic.twitter.com/oAZdK7dxTn — New World (@playnewworld) August 4, 2021

Notably, New World ran into a particularly nasty issue during its beta tests where the game was reportedly bricking certain graphics cards. The delay announcement doesn’t mention that problem, though it does say that the team is looking to “smash bugs” discovered during the beta.

This will be the second time that New World has been delayed this year, with a total of four game delays. Originally, the game was supposed to be released in spring 2020 but was delayed to August 2020. Because of the pandemic lockdown, the game was delayed a third time to spring 2021. However, the developers decided to delay New World for an August 31 release in order to work on the end-game content.

New World has taken the gaming world by storm. The game has been one of the most-viewed games on Twitch as well as one of the most-played games on Steam during the recent beta access. The game is being developed by Amazon Games Orange County as well as Relentless Studios, a team that is one of the main development divisions under Amazon Games. New World will launch for PC on September 28.

