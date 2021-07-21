Players reported that Amazon’s massively multiplayer game New World is bricking their gaming PCs. The issue seems to be tied to EVGA RTX 3090 graphics cards, according to users who have experienced the problem. However, even players that are using just an RTX 3090 have reported that their computers are overheating and consuming an enormous amount of CPU power.

When someone refers to “bricking” a device, they could be using it in one of two ways. Many people use the term “bricking” when a device can no longer function at the moment or crashes when trying to perform a task or run an application. Usually, with this definition, the user will need to reboot the device. The true definition of “bricking” is when a device is completely destroyed and becomes no longer usable. Unfortunately, it seems that the latter is happening more in terms of the New World beta players.

Players report that their graphics cards are bricking even when they are in the menus of the game. Even if New World does not destroy the graphics card, players claim that it is overheating their computers in extreme ways. There have been reports that New World overheats computers more than other graphic intensive games like Cyberpunk 2077 or The Witcher 3.

This is what helped me get #NewWorldMMO to work. Combination of verifying my files and doing a clean boot. Game is going now. @playnewworld https://t.co/4qlF877MtO — Jacob Oberle (@AdmiralBunny_) July 21, 2021

Beta players are looking for solutions to figure out how to prevent their graphic cards from turning into very expensive paperweights. Many suggest playing the game with the frame rate capped at 120 instead of playing New World with uncapped FPS.

New World is expected to fully launch on PC on August 31.

