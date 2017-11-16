Pick out your recipe and get it delivered with AmazonFresh and Allrecipes

You can’t quite reach through your computer and retrieve a freshly cooked meal yet, but it seems like we’re inching ever closer to such a (slightly alarming) reality. The latest innovation hoping to validate your decision to cook rather than order comes in the form of a new partnership between Allrecipes and AmazonFresh. So what does it all mean? As you might’ve surmised, you can now pick your recipe from Allrecipes and head over to AmazonFresh to get the necessary ingredients delivered to your doorstep, all on the same day. So while you may have to turn on your stove, you still don’t have to leave your apartment.

While Allrecipes has given home cooks the option of buying groceries online for quite some time, it’s never done so in conjunction with AmazonFresh. But now that it has, it ought to make for even cheaper and more convenient meals. Claiming to be one of the first major food brands to collaborate with AmazonFresh in this way, Allrecipes is encouraging folks to buy everything from fresh meat to fruits to packaged food from the online grocer.

You don’t even have to do any real online shopping in order to fill your virtual cart. Simply decide what you want to cook from the Allrecipes database, then send the shopping list directly to an AmazonFresh shopping cart, which will then provide you with detailed product and pricing information. Allrecipes will select their favorite food brands for each recipe ingredient, but during the review process, you’re welcome to swap out anything that doesn’t meet your exacting standards. Then, decide upon your preferred delivery time, whether that’s later in the day or the next morning.

“We are proud to lead the way in food innovation for home cooks and for our brand partners,” Jon Werther, the president of Allrecipes’ parent company Meredith National Media Group, said in a statement. “Millions of busy, family-focused home cooks come to Allrecipes.com every day to discover and plan their meals. Our integration with Amazon will make it easier for millions of home cooks to order all of the ingredients needed for dinner that night or for a weekly meal plan — and have them delivered to their doorstep within hours. We’re providing an unparalleled level of convenience, and making it that much easier to turn the food inspiration our audience sees on Allrecipes into reality.”