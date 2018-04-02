Apple is on a Siri-related hiring spree to compete with Alexa and Assistant

Share

Siri may have been the first voice-activated smart assistant to hit the market, but few people these days would still say that it’s the best. As Apple competitors like Amazon and Google have continued to make strides with their own artificially intelligent helpers, Siri seems to be falling to the wayside. But now, Apple is hoping to play some serious catch up. As originally sported by Thinknum, it would appear that the iEmpire is looking to hire tons and tons of bright minds to work on Siri, with a total of 161 related positions listed as of the end of March.

While Siri experts have long been in high demand, Thinknum noted that “there was a distinct surge in February of this year” for Siri-related positions at Apple. Unsurprisingly, almost all the job postings are for engineers, with job descriptions suggesting that applicants will need to be ready to improve Siri’s “General Knowledge” and her “Knowledge Graph.” Also in demand are machine learning scientists, as well as engineers capable of working on Siri’s clairvoyance (or as Apple calls it, Proactive Intelligence), as well as folks with an interest in the SiriKit developer framework and speech generation.

It is certainly the case that Siri needs all the help it can get, especially now that Apple has released its HomePod in response to the Amazon Echo line and the Google Home products. While the HomePod has been lauded as an excellent speaker, users and critics alike have lamented the lack of functionality beyond the ability to play music. Really, you can’t control your smart home via Apple’s voice assistant, which makes it far less useful than either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, both of whom can control your entire smart ecosystem.

That said, even though Apple is looking to ramp up its hiring efforts, there’s no telling when Siri will actually begin to make improvements. After all, engineers take time to build and better products, and it could take months or even years before the new hires are able to implement the changes needed for Siri to truly be competitive with the other assistants on the market.