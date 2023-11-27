Best Blink Cyber Monday deals: Get a security camera for $20

Our Thanksgiving hangovers are finally subsiding, which means it’s time for Cyber Monday deals. One of the more responsible Cyber Monday purchases we can think of is security cameras. We’ve pulled the best deals Blink currently has to offer at all the major retailers.

Best Blink camera Cyber Monday deal

The Blink Mini is a pretty cheap security camera that’s even more affordable for Cyber Monday, but don’t let the low cost fool you. It’s packed to the brim with features that will help give you peace of mind, including looking through its 1080p HD camera and accessing two-way audio through its microphone and speakers via the Blink app. You’ll also be able to receive alerts on your smartphone when the security camera detects motion, and it also works with smart devices powered by Amazon’s Alexa so you can ask the digital assistant to engage live view and activate the camera, among other functions. Usually $35, the Blink Mini is down to just $20 following a $15 discount from Best Buy for Cyber Monday.

Best Blink camera bundle Cyber Monday deals

If you purchase a Blink camera bundle from this year’s Cyber Monday deals, you’ll get multiple security cameras that will help you provide better protection for your family. Since they’ll all be accessible through the Blink app, you can easily see what’s happening inside and outside the house. These bundles already offer savings normally, but with the shopping holiday’s discounts, you’ll get them for an even lower price. You’ll just have to proceed with the transaction immediately when one of these bundles catches your eye because we’re not sure how much time is remaining for each of them.

How we chose these Blink Cyber Monday deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best Blink Cyber Monday deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best Blink Cyber Monday deals? If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ignore the fact that deals move fast on Cyber Monday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

