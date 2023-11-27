 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best robot vacuum Cyber Monday deals: Roomba, Shark, and more

Noah McGraw
By

Cyber Monday deals are the perfect time to grab up household items you’ve been holding out on. If you bought the flashier items like 4K TVs and new phones during Black Friday, Cyber Monday is your chance to buy the items you’ll actual use. Take a look at Cyber Monday vacuum deals, including these awesome robot vacuums. We’ve pulled options from the best robot vacuums and organized them by brand. Take a look.

Best Shark robot vacuum Cyber Monday deals

A woman on a sofa controls the Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum with her smartphone.
Shark

Shark is a respectable name in the robot vacuum world with one of its models featuring among our look at the best robot vacuum and mop combos. Alongside Shark is the Ninja brand which is a great indicator of the quality of all its products. Shark makes many different robot vacuums covering different price ranges and needs, so there’s generally something for everyone.

  • Shark ION Robot Vacuum —
  • Shark UR2500SR AI Ultra Robot Vacuum (renewed) —
  • Shark Matrix Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum —
  • Shark IQ Robot Vacuum —
  • Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop —

Best Roomba robot vacuum Cyber Monday deals

Roomba is responsible for many of the best robot vacuums with mapping technology thanks to its smart robots and apps that are easily capable of adapting to their situation and ensuring your home is cleaned to the best possible standard. Many of its models can be expensive but there are some more budget friendly options too if you need to keep costs down.

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ with Self-Emptying Dock – $500, was $800

iRobot Roomba Combo j5 plus with self-emptying dock
iRobot

The Roomba Combo j5+ kicks things up a notch, and it’s all made possible thanks to iRobot’s Roomba Combo Bin, which allows the system to automatically detect when it’s time for a double cleaning – vacuuming and mopping. It also benefits from the innovative and intelligent technology iRobot is known for, like incredibly accurate navigation and obstacle avoidance, and it will even leave pet accidents alone. That means no coming home to a poo-smeared spectacle. Most importantly, it features four-stage cleaning, by room, zone, or object, with options in the iRobot mobile app to configure schedules and no-go zones better. You can even start a cleaning session by calling out to your voice assistant, like Alexa. It knows what to clean and when which means a lot less work for you. Isn’t that what it’s all about?

While the Roomba Combo j5+ with a self-emptying dock is on sale for Cyber Monday, so are many of iRobot’s smart vacuum models. It might be worth taking a look for yourself if you’re interested in another model.

More Roomba robot vacuum Cyber Monday deals

  • iRobot Roomba 694 —
  • iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop —
  • iRobot Roomba Combo j5 2-in-1 —
  • iRobot Roomba i7+ —
  • iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO —
  • iRobot Roomba j7 —
  • iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Vacuum and Mop —

Other robot vacuum Cyber Monday deals we love

Roomba and Shark aren’t the only robot vacuum brands around. Companies like Roborock and Ecovacs make great high-end robot vacuums, while there are many budget options if you simply want an inexpensive solution to try out how well robot vacuums fit into your life. Many people don’t know that Dyson Cyber Monday deals include robot vacuums, but the brand makes them too.

Yeedi Cube robot vacuum and mop – $500, was $700

Yeedi Cube by Ecovacs on smart dock sponsored
Yeedi

The Yeedi Cube by Ecovacs is an all-in-one smart vacuum and mop with a high-efficiency self-empty system. Ultimately, it will handle most of the maintenance between cleanings, so you don’t have to. It self-empties, self-washes the mop, and self-dries to prevent mold and mildew buildup. The mop also automatically lifts up when traveling over carpets or rugs, allowing it to handle all different floor types, from wood and tile to carpet. The built-in scrubber modulates back and forth with 10N of force to truly scrub the floors clean without leaving residues behind. When it’s done, it will return to the dock, empty the dustbin, and self-clean by squeezing out the dirty water. But here’s the best part, thanks to the current deal, the price is more affordable than ever. Go take a look.

Buy Now

Tineco Floor ONE S7 PRO smart cordless floor cleaner – $559, was $799

Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 PRO cleaning around baseboards sponsored
Tineco

As a wet and dry smart floor cleaner, the Tineco Floor ONE S7 PRO delivers a continuous fresh water flow with balanced pressure to thoroughly clean your floors as you glide along. A rear wheel self-propulsion system helps you effortlessly maneuver the cleaner, and you’ll get up to 40 minutes of cleaning time on a single charge. Dual-sided edge cleaning helps you clean along the baseboards, doorways, and hard-to-reach areas to ensure your home’s floors are cleaner than ever, regardless of layout. Moreover, a 3.6-inch LCD guides you through the entire cleaning process and gives you access to Tineco’s exclusive assistant with real-time working stats and cleaning details. When you’re done, just place the Floor ONE S7 PRO on the station and it will self-clean and recharge for super easy maintenance. It’s probably one of the best vacuums and floor cleaners you’ll ever own, and this Black Friday discount drops the price to an all-time low.

Buy Now

Deebot X2 Omni all-in-one robot vacuum and mop – $1,100, was $1,500

Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni AIO robot vacuum and mop with dock sponsored
Ecovacs

The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni offers an all-in-one solution and impressive suction at 8,000 pascals – to ensure all the debris is scooped up – and mopping support to eliminate those sticky messes. The dock holds up to 90 days of dust and debris but also self-empties, self-refills the water tank, and self-cleans the mop, and then uses hot air to dry it. This prevents unpleasant odors and mildew but allows you truly hands-free cleaning for that entire time. Imagine skipping floor cleaning during the holidays, even with people over?

AI-controlled AIVI 3D 2.0 obstacle avoidance and navigation ensures that the system doesn’t get trapped on things around your home like kids’ or pets’ toys. Moreover, the industry’s first dual-laser LiDAR navigation can detect objects up to 10 meters away and identify a better path around or forward. It also seamlessly interacts with you through YIKO 2.0, the voice assistant, you can use live video monitoring thanks to the Starlight camera or two-way call with others even if you’re not home. The Cyber Monday price is the ultimate holiday gift from Ecovacs.

Buy Now

More robot vacuum Cyber Monday deals to shop:

  • AIRROBO Robot Vacuum —
  • Lefant Robot Vacuum —
  • Roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum —
  • Roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop —
  • Roborock S7 Max Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo —
LiveLast updated November 27, 2023 1:32 AM

    Editors' Recommendations

    Topics
    Noah McGraw
    Noah McGraw
    Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
    77 best Amazon Cyber Monday deals on laptops, TVs, and more
    Digital Trends Best Black Friday Amazon Deals

    You could make a strong argument that Amazon won Black Friday. We're now on to Cyber Monday, and Amazon is still looking strong. We've collected the best Cyber Monday deals on a wide variety of products. If you're interested in grabbing some new tech today, like an OLED TV, some smart home devices, or just a new coffee maker, check out the awesome deals below.

    Best Amazon Cyber Monday TV deals

    Read more
    Cyber Monday vacuum deals: Shark, Roomba, Bissell, and more
    Digital Trends Best Cyber Monday Cordless Vacuum Deals

    Cyber Monday deals are the perfect time to upgrade your old vacuum. There are a lot of great options on sale for super cheap, even from big brands. We've gathered the best options below, and they include standup, cordless and robot vacuum deals from big brands like Shark , Bissell and Hoover.
    Best Cyber Monday vacuum deals

    An upright vacuum is still one of the most popular options if you want a cleaning device to pick up all kinds of dirt, debris, and pet hair. You're going to have to deal with a cord, but most people are probably used to them by now and it's a small price to pay for consistent power. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are offering discounted prices for upright vacuums from different brands, so whether you're on a tight budget or you're willing to splurge on one with all the bells and whistles, you'll surely find a deal that catches your attention.

    Read more
    DeWalt Black Friday Deals: Save on power tools and accessories
    A DeWalt drill being used.

    As much as we like to stick to screens, tablets, phones, and other tech goodies, there is something to be said for power tools. Especially as they become increasingly wireless, dependent on interchangeable battery packs. Besides, the oversized TV you bought from today's Black Friday TV deals won't mount itself. We've collected all of the best power tool Black Friday deals in one spot for you already, but with power tools it is often best to zoom in on one brand. This is largely because of the batteries, which you can use from one product to the next within the same brand, encouraging you to buy from the same brand again and again.

    With this in mind, we look at DeWalt's tools and accessories. Their 20V line of cordless power tools is particularly popular and we're seeing good deals on them for Black Friday. Additionally, we'll be taking a look at some of their accessories, which are also on sale at this time of the year.

    Read more