Best Buy Black Friday deals: 12 best offers you can shop now

Best Buy is going all out this year for Black Friday to compete with Amazon Black Friday deals, and we’re seeing a lot of great deals across the board, whether you want a laptop, a vacuum cleaner, or a fitness tracker. Of course, there are a lot of deals to go through, so we’ve done our best to collect some of our favorite ones below so that you don’t have to. We’ll also be updating this page as more and better deals come along, so be sure to check back regularly. Also, be sure to check out the Walmart Black Friday sale, as it’s also going all out in the hopes of competing with Amazon.

Top 3 Best Buy Black Friday Deals

Nest Hub — $60, was $100

The Google Nest Hub sits in a strange area where, at the full price, it’s hard to recommend, but on sale, it’s a great companion to have either in the kitchen, bedroom or anywhere you spend a lot of time. For example, the 7-inch screen runs a 1024 x 600 resolution, which isn’t great for sustained watching of shows or films, but if you’re cooking or cleaning, it’s nice to have something on. Similarly, it’s a perfect bedside alarm clock that gives you a ton of information and, while the speakers aren’t great for listening to music, they’re good for notifications and things of that nature, so it’s a great little general-use device.

Fitbit Sense 2 — $200, was $250

Fitbit was one of the first companies to release a fitness tracker watch, and ever since Google bought it out, the company has gone all-out. One great example is the Fitbit Sense 2, a surprisingly powerful smartwatch that is perfect to help you on your fitness journey. It has a full suite of sensors that detect everything from heart rate to stress, so you get a better overall view of your health. That said, it’s important to note that many more advanced features are locked behind a subscription that will run you $10 per month.

50-inch Insignia F30 Series — $200, was $300

If you’re unfamiliar with Insignia, Best Buy’s brand focuses on budget-oriented products, like this F30 Series TV. That said, it’s still a great TV, especially since you get 4k resolutions at bargain-bin prices. It also supports HDR10 and is built on the Fire TV system, so it’s great for those already in the Amazon ecosystem.

Best Buy Black Friday Deals on TVs

64-inch TCL Q5 Q-Class — $400, was $600

If you want a great budget TV for watching sports, this Q-class supports HLG, an HDR standard broadcasters use, especially in sports. Alongside that, you get support for HDR10+ and a QLED panel, which is an upgrade from the typical LED panel and will make you feel like you’re in the action. The whole thing runs on Google TV, so you can control everything from your phone, and is great if you’re already in the Google ecosystem.

75-inch Samsung TU690T — $560, was $750

While the TU690T doesn’t have HLG, it is considerably bigger at 75 inches, and since HLG isn’t very widely supported, having a bigger screen might be better. And, if you’re not a sports fan, then you’ll be happy to know that it helps HDR10+ so that you can watch your shows or films with much higher contrast and image fidelity. The TU690T can also do a bit of 4k upscaling, so you can watch your older content without seeing a very grainy 1080p image. However, be aware that the upscaling quality varies by source material.

86-inch LG UR7800 Series — $900, was $1,250

Very few things are as cool as a big-screen TV, and this LG UR7800 is one of the biggest at 86 inches, and it’s impressive to see it below $1,000. It has an advanced α5 AI Processor Gen6, which not only helps with overall image quality but also manages the upscaling, although, like the previous TV, the quality varies greatly based on source material. On the other hand, if you don’t plan to watch a lot of older content, more modern content is supported with HDR10 and HLG, as well as the webOS TV smart TV platform, which gives you access to all the streaming apps you could ever want.

Best Buy Black Friday Deals on Laptops

Lenovo Ideapad 3i — $280, was $500

Budget-friendly laptops that are touch-enabled aren’t very common, but it’s always good to see something like the Lenovo Ideapad 3i go on sale since it nets you a great laptop at a budget price. The 15.6-inch FHD screen is perfect for streaming content and day-to-day use, while the entry-to-mid-range Intel Core i3-1115G4 will handle most productivity tasks without much of an issue. The 8 GB of memory is a bit on the lower side, although to be expected at this price range, and the same goes for the 256GB of storage, but overall, the specs are great.

HP Victus 15 — $550, was $800

While gaming laptops are generally quite expensive, we’ve seen a lot more budget-friendly configurations in the past few years, including the HP Victus 15. While the RTX 2050 that the Victus 15 runs isn’t that powerful and really will mostly handle indie, casual, and free-to-play games, it’s still a discrete GPU, which is more than a lot of other laptops in this range have. Luckily, the mid-range AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor is versatile and suitable for school and day-to-day use, although we would have liked to see a bit more than the 8GBs of DDR5 RAM.

Apple MacBook Air 15 M2 — $1,049, was $1,299

The M2 MacBook Air 15 is a laptop that doesn’t need an introduction, especially given that the MacBook Air 13 is one of the most popular laptops out there, especially regarding battery life. Luckily, this Apple didn’t fall far from the tree, and the MacBook Air 15 is also great, with Apple’s M2 chip, one of their most powerful. It has a larger 15-inch Retina display running at 2880 x 1864 resolution, and the battery life will last you around 16 to 17 hours, which is slightly less than the MacBook Air 13, but not by much.

Best Buy Black Friday Deals on Appliances

Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum — $200, was $260

Cordless vacuums can help a lot when it comes to speed and convenience, although their biggest issue can sometimes be that they don’t have a big enough storage. Luckily, this Shark cordless vacuum has a larger dust cup, and as the name might suggest, it is great for pets and pet hair. It also has some great convenience features, such as LED headlights to see debris and dirt easier, the ability to function as a hand vac, and a 40-minute run time, which might not seem like much, but it’s great for a budget cordless vacuum.

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle — $300, was $600

If you’re looking for a great home security bundle, this one that gives you three Arlo Pro 4s is great, especially with such a significant discount. It has a 2k resolution for better viewing, a surprisingly good night vision, and the spotlight helps. The bundle includes the cameras, four batteries, and a charger so that you don’t have to have any downtime with these cameras as you charge them. You can also set stuff like alert zones and various types of notifications.

iRobot Roomba i7+ — $500, was $900

Cleaning up a house can be tiring, especially if you regularly get a lot of dust and other types of debris. Luckily, there are a lot of great robot vacuum deals you can take advantage of, such as the iRobot Roomba i7+, which can even empty itself and give you 60 days of self-emptying. It’s also rather smart, learning your schedule and the dirtiest spots in the house, so it can always clean with the highest efficiency, although you can always schedule it exactly when and where it cleans, so you always have complete control.

Why are Best Buy’s Black Friday Deals Already Live?

Many retailers, including Best Buy, have decided to make the whole month of November essentially function as a Black Friday sale. That means you don’t necessarily have to wait until the actual Black Friday and Cyber Monday to take advantage of early Black Friday deals.

Do You Need a Membership to Shop Best Buy’s Black Friday Deals?

Yes and no. For the most part, there will be a lot of deals throughout the rest of the month that might be considered Black Friday deals that should be available to everybody. That said, you may find some deals only exist for those with a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership or that the membership will offer additional discounts above the discount already listed. Either way, having a membership will certainly help you get the best deals, so you should grab one if you can, especially if you plan to grab a lot of things from Best Buy.

Should You Shop Best Buy Black Friday Deals or Wait for Cyber Monday?

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday essentially being the whole month of November, there’s little point in waiting until Cyber Monday, especially since you’ll likely only find leftover stock on Cyber Monday rather than actual deals made specifically for Black Friday. We’re also already seeing a lot of great deals that have decreased products to their lowest ever, and we won’t likely see them get lower for Cyber Monday, if discounted at all.

