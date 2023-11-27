 Skip to main content
Nest Cyber Monday deals: Nest Hub, Nest Cameras, Nest Thermostats

Aaron Mamiit
By

Google’s Nest, which is among the most popular smart home brands available, offers all kinds of devices, including security cameras and smart thermostats. If you think your smart home setup needs an upgrade, or if you’re starting from scratch, don’t forget to take advantage of Cyber Monday deals so that your budget will go a long way. There’s no shortage of options among the available Nest Cyber Monday deals, so to help you decide what to buy, we’ve gathered our top picks below.

Google Nest Hub Cyber Monday deals

The Google Nest Hub Smart Display on a nightstand.
Google

The Google Nest Hub with a 7-inch screen and the Google Nest Hub Max with a 10-inch screen are smart displays that are powered by Google Assistant. In addition to accessing the digital assistant, these devices will allow you to stay connected with other family members if you have multiples of them around the house — broadcast messages, speak with whoever’s in a specific room, and make audio calls. You can also use them to catch up on your favorite streaming shows, as well as access all of your other smart home devices.

  • Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) —
  • Google Nest Hub (1st Gen, Refurbished) —
  • Google Nest Hub Max —
  • Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen, 2-Pack) —
  • Google Best Hub Max (2-Pack) —

Google Nest Cam Cyber Monday deals

The Google Nest Cam with Floodlight mounted on a house.
Google

There are several models of the Google Nest Cam, with some designed to stay hidden indoors, some meant to monitor outdoor areas, and some even equipped with floodlights and sirens to deter potential intruders. However, all of these security cameras are very easy to install, and they can be accessed through the Google Home app to look through their cameras, speak with visitors, and customize motion zones. You’ll also be able to tap premium features such as up to 60 days of video history by signing up for a Nest Aware subscription. You can watch the footage through a tablet, your Nest Hub, or your new phone (from Google Pixel Cyber Monday deals).

  • Google Nest Cam Indoor (2nd Gen, Wired) —
  • Google Nest Cam (Battery) —
  • Google Nest Cam with Floodlight —
  • Google Nest Cam (Battery, 2-Pack) —
  • Google Nest Cam (Battery, 3-Pack) —
Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

Google Nest Doorbell Cyber Monday deals

The Nest Doorbell installed near a front door.
Nest

Video doorbells like the various models of the Google Nest Doorbell are another form of security camera, but instead of being placed anywhere, they’re meant to be installed outside your door. They share several features with surveillance cameras like video capture, two-way audio, customizable motion zones, and saved footage, but since they’re doorbells, they can send you alerts when someone walks up to your front door. They’re much more conspicuous compared to security cameras, but they’ll help greatly in the fight against porch pirates. Check out Ring Cyber Monday deals for similar discounts.

  • Google Nest Doorbell (2nd Gen, Wired, Refurbished) —
  • Google Nest (1st Gen, Wired) —
  • Google Nest Doorbell (2nd Gen, Battery, Refurbished) —
  • Google Nest Doorbell (2nd Gen, Battery) —
  • Google Nest Doorbell (2nd Gen, Wired) —

Google Nest Thermostat Cyber Monday deals

The third-generation Google Nest Learning Thermostat on a wall.
Google

The Google Nest Thermostat and the Google Nest Learning Thermostat, the best smart thermostat for Google Home in our roundup of the best smart thermostats, will let you control your home’s temperature from anywhere through the Google Home app. The Google Nest Learning Thermostat can even use sensors to learn your habits and routines so it can automatically make adjustments for you. They’re both very easy to install, and considering your electricity savings with either of these devices, they’re both pretty affordable. Here are the best Nest Thermostat Cyber Monday deals.

  • Google Nest Temperature Sensor —
  • Google Nest Thermostat (Refurbished) —
  • Google Nest Thermostat —
  • Google Nest Learning Thermostat (Refurbished) —
  • Google Nest Learning Thermostat —

If you prefer talking to Amazon’s Alexa over Google Assistant, check out similar Amazon Echo Cyber Monday deals.

