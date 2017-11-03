The best essential oil diffusers for every need

If you suffer from insomnia or feel stressed out from work, you’ve probably heard that aromatherapy can do wonders for your relaxation and sleep. Aromatherapy is also a great solution for dry air, sinus congestion, and allergies. One of the best ways to get your sense of smell tingling? Try an essential oil diffuser. With just some water and a few drops of oil, you can fill the entire house with the calming smell of lavender, eucalyptus, peppermint, and more. We’ve taken the guesswork out of which diffuser is the one for you by rounding up the best essential oil diffusers for all different uses.

Our pick

Urpower Essential Oil Diffuser

Why you should buy this: In terms of design, size, and efficacy, this diffuser covers all the bases.

Who it’s for: For anyone looking to dip their toe into the world of aromatherapy, this is a great diffuser to try.

How much it will cost: $15

Why we picked the Urpower Essential Oil Diffuser:

The Urpower diffuser shines on many fronts. Not much bigger than a coffee mug, this diffuser is small and highly portable, so you can easily move it from room to room or even bring it with you to your next spa session. The diffuser also emits light, which helps it double as a night light. You can choose from seven different colors of light depending on your mood, toggling between bright and dim modes depending on the situation. To run the diffuser, simply pour in some water and a couple drops of essential oil, and the diffuser will emit wonderful smells into your home for the next few hours.

The waterless option

Raindrop 2.0 Nebulizing Essential Oil Diffuser

Why you should buy this: No water or heat. All you need is essential oil.

Who it’s for: Aromatherapy junkies will love upgrading to this beautiful diffuser.

How much it willl cost: $100

Why we picked the Raindrop 2.0 Nebulizing Essential Oil Diffuser:

Unlike other diffusers that require water and heat, this Raindrop diffuser uses only pure essential oil to function. You don’t need to add water, which can dilute the fragrance and also attract mold if the diffuser is not maintained properly. Furthermore, the diffuser doesn’t use heat, which can change the therapeutic properties of certain oils. So how does this diffuser work? It uses a quiet air pump to atomize essential oil into millions of tiny particles, and the result is a concentrated fragrance that can spread across a large room very quickly. If bold and effective scents are what you’re looking for, this is a great diffuser to try out. Plus, it’s made entirely of hardwood and hand-blown glass, so you don’t have to worry about any plastic-releasing toxic chemicals.

The elegant option

Smiley Daisy Essential Oil Diffusers

Why you should buy this: This diffuser is pleasing on the eyes as well as the nostrils.

Who it’s for: If you want a diffuser that can match the carefully selected interior design of your home, this is for you.

How much it will cost: $33

Why we picked the Smiley Daisy Essential Oil Diffuser:

As far as diffusers go, this one by Smiley Daisy is one of the most elegant on the market. With a beautiful walnut brown finish, it’s perfect for your carefully designed living room or even your workplace. Aesthetics aside, this diffuser is also highly effective at what it does. It uses an ultrasonic water-oxygen diffusing feature that works to maintain the molecular structure of essential oils, thus allowing our bodies to easily absorb the oil particles. With full water capacity, it can continue running for up to 6 hours, meaning it can help you stay asleep through the night.

The best option for small spaces

PureSpa Essential Oil Diffuser

Why you should buy this: It’s the perfect size for filling a small room with glorious smells.

Who it’s for: Got a tiny apartment? Only want to use your diffuser in the bedroom? This is the option for people with a small space.

How much it will cost: $30

Why we picked the PureSpa Essential Oil Diffuser:

If you have a small apartment or a small room in a shared home, a powerful diffuser could be too strong and overpowering. This PureSpa diffuser was designed for those looking to refresh the air in a small space. Perfect for rooms up to 250 square feet, this diffuser will deodorize the air of cooking smells and pet odors, while filling the room with all-natural essential oils. The ultrasonic operation is quiet and gentle, so it’s perfect for use in even the nursery or yoga studio. You’ll feel your stress lifted away and your mood improved in no time.

The best option for dry places

doTerra Petal Diffuser

Why you should buy this: This diffuser offers more substantial mist output than most on the market.

Who it’s for: If you suffer from sinus congestion, allergies, or dryness, you’ll love how misty the room will get.

How much it will cost: $50

Why we picked the doTerra Petal Diffuser:

If essential oil is only an added bonus to the humidity that diffusers bring, try this one by doTerra. It puts out a substantial amount of ultra-fine mist, which is perfect for those with clogged sinuses, allergies, or dryness. Simply add a couple drops of eucalyptus or peppermint oil, and relax as you start to breathe more easily. The diffuser lets you choose among 1-, 2-, and 4-hour settings, and it comes with only three parts for easy set-up.

