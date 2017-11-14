These are the best juicers to make your morning a little greener

If you get bored chomping on kale or hate the taste of apples but know they keep the doctor away, you probably need a juicer in your life. Somehow, consuming your daily recommended servings of fruits and vegetables in juice form makes these good-for-you foods, well, easier to swallow — and helps you to adhere to a healthier lifestyle. Whether you want to make carrot juice for healthy eyes, orange juice for a freshly squeezed citrus drink, or a big green juice to get all your veggies in one fell swoop, a juicer can make the whole process simple and quick. If you’re thinking of investing in an appliance that can help you eat a little healthier, we rounded up the best juicers that can make your morning a little greener.

Our pick

Breville Juice Fountain Elite

Why you should buy this: It’s one of the best juicers on the market, covering most of your juicing bases.

Who it’s for: Those seeking a reliable juicer at a mid-range price point will be satisfied with this machine.

How much it’ll cost: $290, Amazon.com

Why we picked the Breville Juice Fountain Elite: This Breville juicer is perhaps the best in the company’s entire line of juicing machines. The die-cast material makes the appliance incredibly sturdy and well-built and also gives it a sleek look that will fit right in with the other appliances on your countertop. The juicer comes with two speeds, which makes this machine a great option for those who like to juice harder fruits and vegetables. But where this machine really shines is in the titanium-reinforced blades. They stay sharper longer than what you could expect from other juicers, and they cut through food more efficiently, thus producing more juice pay-off. The set-up is also simple and fool-proof, with just four parts that need cleaning after each juicing session.

The affordable option

SOMOYA Centrifugal Juice Extractor

Why you should buy this: It juices really well, at an affordable price point.

Who it’s for: Curious to try juicing but don’t want to commit to a top-of-the-line model just yet? This one is yours.

How much it’ll cost: $53, Amazon.com

Why we picked the Somoya Centrifugal Juice Extractor: Just because this juicer offers a low-end price point doesn’t mean it produces low-end results. With its powerful 300-watt motor, this SOMOYA appliance delivers fresh juice in a matter of seconds, and the two-speed function helps to accommodate both softer and harder fruits and vegetables. It’s also user-friendly, with a safety-locking arm, dishwasher-safe parts, and easy assembly. As an added benefit, it’s made from BPA-free materials, so you can rest-assured that harmful chemicals aren’t being leeched into your juice. Still not sure if you want to take the plunge and try out juicing? SOMOYA offers a full refund within a year if you’re not satisfied.

The space-saving option

Breville Compact Juice Fountain

Why you should buy this: It gets the job done without hogging up all your counter space.

Who it’s for: Got limited space in your small kitchen? This one is for you.

How much it’ll cost: $100, Amazon.com

Why we picked the Breville Compact Juice Fountain: Don’t be fooled by this juicer’s small, lightweight package. It’s a heavy-duty appliance with a 700-watt motor, operating at a whopping 14,000 rotations per minute to extract as much juice as possible from the ingredients. Despite the juicer’s compact size, it has an extra-large 3-inch feed tube to help you add large chunks more easily. The minimalist design also makes this juicer the perfect option for those seeking a pared-down, no-nonsense option that will work effectively without all the complicated frills that multitasking juicers come with.

The best masticating juicer

Omega Nutrition Center Juicer

Why you should buy this: It’s one of the best high-end masticating juicers on the market.

Who it’s for: Those who want maximum nutrition and dryer pulp should invest in this masticating juicer.

How much it’ll cost: $275, Amazon.com

Why we picked the Omega J8006 Nutrition Center Juicer: While most juicers you’ll find in department stores are centrifugal juicers (which uses the centrifugal force from high-speed spinning), this one is a masticating juicer. What does that mean? It means that the action of crushing the food and pulling juice from it is done at a low speed (80 RPMs, to be exact), without any spinning. This way, you get no foaming and no heat buildup, and the pulp is quite dry, indicating maximum nutrition in every juice you make. You also end up with more juice overall than you could get from a centrifugal juicer. Keep in mind that masticating juicers usually come with a heftier price tag, but they do the job more efficiently than most centrifugal juicers.

The best commercial option

Omega Nutrition Center Commercial Juicer

Why you should buy this: It’s designed for commercial use as a priority.

Who it’s for: Those seeking maximum durability and efficiency from a juicer used in a commercial setting will love this machine.

How much it’ll cost: $256, Amazon.com

Why we picked the Omega J8006 Nutrition Center Juicer: Like its brother listed above, this machine is a masticating juicer that produces less pulp with no foaming and no heat buildup for maximum efficiency and nutrition. What makes this juicer different is that it was created with commercial use in mind, thanks to its powerful single-gear commercial motor. It’s highly efficient, even when pressing hardy greens like kale and wheatgrass. It will hold up well even after dozens of juicing sessions a day, and you also have the 15-year warranty to fall back on. If you plan on using your juicer for commercial purposes, this one guarantees you’ll make your investment back many, many times over.