These are the best accessories to go with your Keurig

Got a Keurig machine? If you’re the owner of one of these beverage brewing machines, you know that they’re an incredibly versatile tool for brewing coffee, tea, hot chocolate, and more. They’re also easy to use — all you have to do is insert a pod of the drink you want, and the Keurig will use that to prepare it instantaneously. But with all those pods lying around, things can get disorganized quickly. Trying to keep your kitchen from becoming a cluttered mess of Keurig pods? Try out some accessories to help keep your space spick and span. We’ve rounded up the best Keurig accessories on the market right now.

Nifty K-Cup Carousel for 35 Pods ($14)

If your drawers and cabinets are becoming a clustered heap of Keurig pods, this tool can keep them organized. One of these carousels holds 35 single-serving pods, so you can keep all of them in one place. The lazy Susan base conveniently rotates 360 degrees, making it easy to access all your pods at once and letting you know which ones you need to buy more of and which ones you still have. The 13-inch height and 7-inch diameter of the carousel ensures that it’ll fit comfortably on most countertops and in most cabinets. Aesthetically, you can be rest assured that this carousel will look stylish in your kitchen, thanks to the chrome finish.

Buy one now from:

Amazon

Nifty K-Cup Drawer for 36 Pods ($16)

Prefer to see all your pods facing the same direction? If you don’t have the counter space for a carousel, you’ll want to opt for this space-saving drawer. It fits directly beneath your Keurig machine, meaning it won’t take up any space beyond what your Keurig already does. Just slide it out to see all your pods laid out neatly and pick the one that will give you your caffeine boost for the morning. The drawer will hold up to 36 pods at once, and the black satin finish helps it blend right in with your machine.

Buy one now from:

Amazon

Nifty K-Cup Stacked Drawers for 54 Pods ($25)

Love the space-saving design of a drawer, but need more room than one that only holds 36 pods? This four-tier drawer features the same convenience of sliding drawers, but it holds 54 pods — 50 percent more than what the one-tier drawer can hold. Just because the drawer holds more, though, doesn’t mean you’re compromising space. At just seven inches wide, the drawers are small enough to fit comfortably in a cabinet, on the counter top, or on a kitchen shelf. Keeping the pods organized makes them easy to find, but — let’s face it — they’re also pleasing to look at.

Buy one now from:

Amazon

Keurig Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Coffee Mug ($22)

Don’t have time to sit and slowly sip your coffee in your pajamas while admiring the garden at home? Really though, who does? That’s why Keurig machines are so great for busy working adults. Slip in the pod you want, then put your travel mug on the machine to let the Keurig dispense your drink directly into it. That way, you can grab it and be out the door with your coffee in seconds. This travel mug by Keurig is vacuum-insulated, thanks to double-wall stainless steel. It will keep drinks hot for five hours and cold for twelve hours, which is perfect if you’re the kind of person who likes to slowly sip your drink throughout the morning. It’s also leak-proof and spill-proof — a necessary thing for you commuters out there.

Buy one now from:

Amazon

di Oro Caffè Reusable K-Carafe Filter for Keurig 2.0

Prefer the taste of your own freshly ground coffee, but love the convenience of a Keurig machine? With a reusable filter like this one, you can have your cake and eat it, too. Simply fill up one of these reusable pods with your own coffee grinds, then pop it into the machine. You’ll have a steaming cup of coffee in seconds, without having to spend extra money on prepared pods. By utilizing reusable pods, you’ll also forego the wastefulness of throwing out a plastic pod every day, thus doing your part to better the environment. Speaking of the environment, these pods also come with an eco-friendly design that’s 100 percent BPA-free and lead-free.

Buy one now from:

Amazon