Robot vacuums save time for millions of Americans every week and probably do a more thorough cleaning than many people. Prices for robot vacs can top $1,200, but with a wide selection of popular models under $400, including some that are significantly less than $400, the cost is not a barrier for most people. Major retailers have robot vacuum brands such as iRobot, Ecovacs, and Shark on sale for Labor Day.

We've scanned the major retailers to find the best deals on robot vacuums from iRobot, Ecovacs, Neato, Shark, Eufy, Samsung, and Roborock. Whether you're buying your first robotic vacuum cleaner or upgrading, these deals can help you save up to $230.

iRobot Roomba 614 — $20 off

iRobot’s Roomba robot vacuums are the most well-known and the best-selling overall. The Roomba 614 is one of the least costly models in the iRobot line, but it doesn’t lack for cleaning chops. The 614’s 3-stage cleaning technology uses two brushes to loosen, lift, and suck dust and larger clumps of dirt and debris from hard floors and carpet. Dirt Detect sensors spend extra time to finish the job. Edge sweepers clean close to walls and dropoff sensors help the Roomba avoid falling down stairs. Rated to run for up to 90 minutes on battery power, the Roomba 914 returns to its charging station to dock and recharge automatically. Normally priced at $250, the iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum is just $230 during the Labor Day sale.

ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 — $90 off

The ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner runs for up to 110 minutes between battery charges and has Auto, Spot, and Edge modes. When the Deebot 500 detects extra dirt Max power mode kicks in automatically at double the suction power. You can use Alexa or Google Assistant voice control or the Ecovacs Smart App to manage schedules and cleaning modes. Regularly priced $280, the ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is just $190 during this sale.

Shark ION RV750 — $90 off

The Shark ION RV750 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Rated for more than one hour running time before automatically docking itself to recharge, the Shark RV750 has hair detangling technology which makes it a good solution for homes with pets. Ordinarily $350, the Shark ION RV750 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum is just $260 for this sale.

Neato Botvac D4 — $230 off

The Neato Botvac D4 uses lasers to scan and map your entire home for more efficient cleaning, and the D-shaped design helps clean edges and corners. The D4 uses virtual boundaries to avoid pet dishes and other areas where you do not want it to travel. In addition to Alexa and Google Assistant, the Botvac D4 also responds to commands from Apple and Android watches. Neato rates the Botvac D4 at 75 minutes of battery life under average conditions. Instead of the usual $530 price, Best Buy cut the Neato Botvac D4 just $300 during this sale.

Samsung POWERbot R7040 — $150 off

Samsung’s POWERbot R7040 uses proprietary Visionary Mapping Plus to plan the best path for cleaning your home. Intelligent power control can increase the suction up to 20 times for troublesome dirt and debris. In additio to Alexa-compatibility, the R7040 works via smartphone control with Samsung’s Smart Things or Smart Home apps. The Samsung robot vacuum can run for 240 minutes between charges. Runtime per Normally priced at $500, the POWERbot R7040 is just $350 during this sale.

Eufy RoboVac 11c Pet Edition — $89 off

The Eufy RoboVac 11c Pet Edition runs for up to 100 minutes per charge with two side brushes and a wide rolling brush. The 11c Pet Edition automatically detects difficult-to-clean dirt and boosts power as needed. Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility enable hands-free control. Usually $289, the Eufy RoboVac 11c Pet Edition is just $200 during this sale.

Roborock E35 Vacuum and Mop — $50 off

The Roborock E35 Robot Vacuum and Mop is the only combination robotic cleaner in this list. Rated for up to 2.5 hours of cleaning between battery charges, the E35 can vacuum and mop simultaneously, sucking in the water used for mopping as it moves across the floor. With its large dustbin, the E35 can clean many homes without stopping to empty the bin. Usually $400, the Roborock E35 Robot Vacuum and Mop just $350 during the Labor Day sale.

