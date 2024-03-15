The 5 best office chairs under $200 in 2024

Office chairs are a key part of your home office, but finding a reliable one on a budget can be difficult. Most office chairs carry price tags well over $500 — and you might be worried that settling for something in a lower price range means you’ll be sacrificing comfort.

Thankfully, that’s not always the case. In fact, there are plenty of office chairs under $200 that make great companions for your home office. Whether you’re looking for a minimalist mid-back chair or a luxurious high-back chair with a modern flair, there’s bound to be something that fits your needs.

Keep in mind that office chairs under $200 do have to make some concessions when compared to their expensive counterparts. This typically comes in the form of less durable materials or less plush seat cushions. You’ll also miss out on some adjustable components and luxury features like built-in massagers. But if you just need the basics — that is, a comfortable chair to get through the workday — there are plenty of great products to choose from.

Here’s a look at the five best office chairs under $200 in 2024.

The best office chairs under $200 in 2024

Buy at Walmart.com if you want the best overall office chair under $200.

Buy at Amazon if you want a minimalistic office chair.

if you want an office chair with modern flair.

Buy at Amazon if you want an office chair that's great for gaming.

Buy at Amazon if you're shopping with a tight budget.

Alera Elusion Series Mesh Chair

The best overall office chair under $200

Pros Cons Understated design Missing some adjustable components Breathable mesh back Supportive cushion with waterfall edges

Despite clocking in at under $200, the Alera Elusion Series Mid-Back Mesh Chair offers tons of functionality. Built with a mesh back for increased breathability and a supportive cushion with waterfall edges to relieve leg pressure, it should keep you comfortable during long workdays.

There are plenty of ways to adjust the chair, including back angle, height, and arms that can be moved not just vertically, but also horizontally. It should also glide across most floors with ease, thanks to a five-star base with caster wheels. All these components come together seamlessly for an understated, sophisticated look.

It’s missing a few features like a headrest and footrest, but for a traditional office chair under $200, it definitely checks all the right boxes.

Specifications Materials Mesh, polyurethane Back style Mid-back Max weight 264 lbs

Buy at Walmart.com

Amazon Basics High-Back Executive Swivel Chair

The best minimalist office chair under $200

Pros Cons Minimalist aesthetics Armrests aren’t adjustable Supports up to 275 lbs Four color options

Amazon manufactures a wide range of products, and that includes a whole catalog of office chairs. The simple Amazon Basics High-Back Executive Swivel Chair is arguably the best, featuring a modern design and plush materials to keep you comfy all day long.

Part of what makes this affordable office chair so great is its style. With nothing more than polished chrome and faux leather, it’s incredibly easy on the eyes. The ribbed faux leather also helps give it a more premium look than you’d expect for a chair that’s around $160. You also won’t find dozens of knobs and dials littering the bottom of the seat, giving it a clean look that’s perfect for a home office.

However, that minimalistic design comes at the cost of adjustability. You won’t find a headrest or footrest on this model, and the armrests are fixed in place. You can still move the seat vertically, adjust the tension, and tilt the seat backward, but it falls a bit short of others on this list.

Specifications Materials Faux leather, polyurethane Back style High-back Max weight 275 lbs

Buy at Amazon

Ovios Home Office Mid-Back Desk Chair

The best-looking office chair under $200

Pros Cons Modern design Suede material is prone to scratches Multiple color options Also available in high-back

The Ovios Home Office Mid-Back Desk Chair doesn’t look like a chair under $200. With suede fabric and slim armrests, it looks every bit as premium as chairs twice as expensive. It’s also available in multiple colors and formats, allowing you to pick a high-back option if you desire (though it does cost a bit more than the mid-back option).

While suede makes the chair look great, the material is susceptible to scratches — so if you have a curious cat or attention-seeking dog, you’ll need to be careful about letting them near the chair. That’s one of the few knocks on the Ovios product, as most of its other specs are top-of-the-line for this price range.

With additional lumbar support, smooth caster wheels, and a high-density sponge seat, the chair should be comfy and easy to roll around your office. You’ll also be able to adjust height and tension, making it easy to find settings that work for your needs.

Specifications Materials Suede Back style Mid-back Max weight 250 lbs

GTPlayer Gaming Chair with Footrest

The best gaming office chair under $200

Pros Cons Includes a headrest and footrest Aggressive design Multiple color options Supports up to 300 lbs

Gaming chairs won’t appeal to everyone (their aggressive design is divisive), but if you plan on relaxing with a video game after work, a gaming chair is a solid option. The GTPlayer Gaming Chair with Footrest is particularly compelling, as it’s available in four color patterns and is loaded with comfortable components that are all highly adjustable.

Not only does the GTPlayer come with a removable headrest, footrest, and lumbar support cushion, but it can be tilted up to 165 degrees. That makes it easy to find a position to type, recline back with a book, or nod out completely and take a power nap.

With an extra-wide, high-density sponge seat, support for up to 300 lbs, and armrests that automatically adjust based on the backrest angle, the GTPlayer is an affordable gaming chair that works well in a multi-functional home office.

Specifications Materials Polyurethane Back style High-back Max weight 300 lbs

Buy at Amazon

PayLessHere Home Office Chair

The best office chair under $20

Pros Cons Cheap Lacking adjustable components Multiple available colors Lackluster quality Mesh backrest

No, that’s not a typo. The PayLessHere Home Office Chair costs just $20 — and you can often find it on sale for slightly less. While it’s probably not supportive enough for long-term use, its low price makes it a great backup chair to have around the house or for shoppers on a really tight budget.

With a mesh backrest for breathability and additional lumbar support, it should keep you comfortable for short periods. It doesn’t come with adjustable armrests, a headrest, a footrest, or a lumbar cushion, but it’s hard to complain about its lack of features considering its rock-bottom price. Essentially, this is a bare-bones office chair that can get you behind your desk without dropping much cash.

It doesn’t compete with any other budget office chairs on this list, though the fact that you can get a mesh office chair with adjustable height and tension options for less than $20 is shocking. Consider giving it a look if you need a short-term solution, are working with a strict budget, or want a second chair for the occasional visitor to your office.

Specifications Materials Mesh Back style Mid-back Max weight 250 lbs

Buy at Amazon

How we chose the best office chairs under $200

Finding a good office chair for less than $200 isn’t easy, as the market is saturated with cheap products making extraordinary claims. In order to sift through the sea of imitators, here’s what we looked for when putting together the list of the five best office chairs under $200.

Comfortable materials

First and foremost, office chairs need to be comfortable. You’ll likely be sitting in them for more than eight hours a day — and if they’re not soft and supportive, your body will be revolting by the end of the workday. Along with being comfortable, materials should be durable enough to withstand constant use and be supportive for a variety of body types.

Adjustable settings

The more ways you can adjust your chair, the easier it is to find a comfortable working position. Along with height and tilt adjustments, products with moving armrests, headrests, lumbar supports, or footrests give you plenty of ways to customize your fit.

Reputable manufacturer

While you won’t be purchasing from iconic brands like Herman Miller in this price range, it’s important to buy from brands that have cultivated positive reviews from customers. A product with thousands of positive reviews is more likely to live up to expectations than a new product with few reviews. It also helps ensure good quality control, as lesser-known brands may release inconsistent products that different from unit to unit.

Sleek styling

Despite the low price tag, office chairs costing $200 can be surprisingly stylish. Our list is composed of eye-catching products that’ll fit right in with most home décor. Some are minimalist and unobtrusive, while others will become the focal point of the room. Consider your style before making a purchase, as you’ll be shocked at how many great designs are available at this budget.

