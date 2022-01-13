The best smart sleep tech at CES 2022

How much sleep do you get each night?

If you’re like most people, not enough. According to the CDC, one in three Americans don’t get the proper amount of sleep. You need seven hours of good-quality sleep per night, but most people toss and turn and spend less time in deep sleep than is needed.

For years, smart tech has sought to solve this problem. Some methods revolved around your pre-sleep routine and sought to reduce stress levels before you climbed into bed, while others focused on the initial comfort levels of those first few minutes in bed.

CES 2022 saw a slew of new smart sleep solutions that promise to change the way you sleep at night, and even some that are capable of adjusting to your body’s changing needs as you age.

Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed

As you age, your body’s sleep requirements change. Your temperature and position preferences change. Sleep Number accounts for all of this in their new 360 Smart Bed. It’s equipped with a slew of different sensors that detect things that might interfere with a good night’s rest, like snoring or temperature differences.

The 360 Smart Bed detects when you (or your partner) snores and lifts the head of the bed to help you breathe better. It does this while maintaining proper spinal alignment; the entire bed will be on a gentle slope, rather than just half of it. It will still feel like sleeping in a bed versus sleeping in a recliner.

Other sensors monitor your sleep and provide you a detailed breakdown through the Sleep Number app. This can point out early signs of issues like sleep apnea, insomnia, and more while also providing you with a breakdown of your vital sleep information.

Sleepme Dock Pro Sleep System

The Dock Pro Sleep System by Sleepme is a cooling system designed to combat nighttime hot flashes and help you stay more comfortable — and sleep deeper — all night long. The Dock Pro Sleep System includes the Chilipad Pro with Hydrolayer Technology. It’s similar to earlier models, but features more cooling area and a greater stretch rate to make it easier to slip onto your mattress.

One of the standout features of the Dock Pro Sleep System is that the mattress pad is completely washable and can be placed in the dryer, too. No more worrying that you can’t clean it if something happens to it.

In addition to this sleep system, Sleepme also offers the Sleepme Insight, an ultrathin tracker that fits underneath your mattress pad. It tracks health metrics like heart rate, respiratory rate, in-bed temperature, and more. You can even set the entire system to Airplane Mode to reduce EMF emissions while the unit runs.

Ergomotion

Ergomotion launched three separate products at CES 2022, each catering to a different need. The Dawn House is a sleep system designed to support you as you age, similar in nature to the Sleep Number 360. It’s adjustable at both the head and foot of the bed for more comfort, but you can also adjust the overall height of the bed to make it safer and easier for elderly family members to get in and out. Motion sensors activate under-bed lighting when your feet in the floor, while built-in health sensors track sleep cycles and other health metrics.

An anti-snore feature raises the head of the bed to reduce snoring. You can also use the raise feature as an alternative to an alarm clock, gently lifting the occupant to a more upright position rather than jarring them awake. It’s compatible with most existing bed frames, too.

The ErgoSportive, on the other hand, is designed for athletes. It syncs with Garmin fitness devices and tracks common metrics like how well you sleep and how much you move during the night, but it also tracks how many calories you burned while asleep versus awake, your stress levels, fatigue index, recovery index, body battery, and more. It provides a breakdown of your minimum and maximum daily heart rate, respiratory rate, and snoring levels.

The final announcement from Ergomotion is the Quest Connect, an adjustable bed base that lets customers create specific automations for their bedrooms. It includes anti-snore features, a rise-to-wake feature, and customizable evening routines. However, it doesn’t have the no-contact health sensors that the other Ergomotion products have.

A good night’s sleep is one of the single most important things you can get to improve your overall health. Between the slew of smart wearables announced at CES 2022 and these smart beds, it’s easier than ever to take control of your night.

Editors' Recommendations