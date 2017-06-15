Let Alexa order you a cup of joe straight from your own Bosch coffee maker

Why it matters to you Sometimes, operating a coffee maker in the morning before you've had your morning coffee can be tough. Bosch and Alexa want to make it easier.

Bit by bit, you’ll be able to control every aspect of your home life with Alexa. The latest appliances to jump on the bandwagon come from Bosch — you can now control your Built-in Coffee Machine with just your voice, and order new detergent for your dishwasher. Both skills are the result of newly added Home Connect functionality, and Bosch hopes that additional skills will soon make it possible for you to control all your Bosch appliances simply by speaking to them.

No longer will you have to groggily make your way to the kitchen to turn on your coffee maker. Now, you can have your morning cup of Joe either by utilizing the Home Connect app, or by telling Alexa to have a freshly brewed cup waiting for you by the time you’re ready to head out the door. As for the new dishwasher functionality, no longer will you need to let a dirty load sit overnight because you forgot to get dish soap — instead, if you activate Dash Replenishment when setting up your dishwasher in the Home Connect app, Amazon can automatically order and deliver your preferred dishwasher tabs when it realizes you’re running low on supplies.

“We’re excited to be working with Bosch Home Appliances to make customers’ homes smarter and more convenient,” said Daniel Rausch, smart home vice president at Amazon. “Now, connected Bosch dishwashers can reorder detergent tabs before they run out with Dash Replenishment, and brewing a frothy latte is as simple as asking Alexa, ‘Ask Home Connect Coffee Machine to make me a latte’. Smart homes should make customers’ lives simpler, and these innovations do just that.”

This year, Bosch’s lineup of smart appliances integrated with home Connect includes not only its coffee maker and dishwasher, but also a laundry pair, wall oven, and refrigerator. The company also has plans to expand its product offerings even further in the coming years.