Digital Trends
Smart Home

More than just fried chicken, Chick-fil-A launches a meal kit service

Lulu Chang
By
Has hell frozen over, or is this actually heaven? In a move that shows exactly how far the meal kit revolution has really gone, Chick-fil-A has launched its own answer to Blue Apron, Plated, and the like. Your favorite chicken sandwich purveyor isn’t just serving you fast food, it’s giving you a way to make food fast at home, too.

Beginning on August 27, the restaurant chain will be giving its Atlanta customers the opportunity to try out Mealtime Kits, which are meant to make it easy for fried chicken and waffle fries-loving customers to cook their own meals using the same fresh, pre-portioned ingredients you’ve come to expect from meal kits. The major difference, however, will be that instead of ordering these kits online, you will be able to pick them up from the Chick-fil-A drive-through, the counter, or by way of the Chick-fil-A app.

The launch of Mealtime Kits marks the first time that a restaurant chain — much less a fast food chain — will be venturing into the meal kit game, and based on customer feedback in Atlanta, Chick-fil-A will continue to iterate on its recipes and ingredients before rolling out across the nation.

“We know our guests are busier than ever and need a variety of convenient dinner options. We’re excited to offer Mealtime Kits as a new way for us to serve our guests by providing fresh ingredients to enjoy a delicious meal at home.” Michael Patrick, an innovation program lead at Chick-fil-A who is leading the Mealtime Kits effort, said in a statement. “We designed our offering so our guests don’t have to order ahead, subscribe to a service, or make an extra stop at the grocery store. They simply pick up a Mealtime Kit at one of our restaurants at their convenience – for example, when they’re already at a Chick-fil-A restaurant grabbing breakfast or lunch, or in the drive-thru on their way home.”

If you’re in Atlanta, you will have to move pretty quickly in order to take advantage of the offer. The Mealtime Kits will be available in 150 stores across the area until November 17, and will be able to try recipes like chicken parmesan, chicken enchiladas, dijon chicken, pan roasted chicken, and chicken flatbread. Yes, it’s chicken-centric, and no, it’s probably not for vegetarians or the supremely health-conscious. All locations will offer two recipes at any given time, and each Mealtime Kit will cost $15.89 and serve two people.

If you’re not in Atlanta but particularly jazzed about trying out the kits, Chick-fil-A is allowing customers nationwide to express interest by filling out an online form (though it’s unclear if this means that they will be sending kits elsewhere).

