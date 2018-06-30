Float off the grid with this solar-powered tiny home houseboat

Share

If you like to fish and are intrigued by the tiny home movement and the concept of living off the grid, Quebec-based Daigno‘s Le Koroc 3-float pontoon houseboat offers a lifestyle that combines all three elements.

Houseboats appeal to people who relish living on the water with no permanent address. Because the 5,640 pound, trailerable 3-pontoon Le Koroc is light enough to tow with a medium-sized pickup truck or SUV, the vessel is also relatively easy to move on land.

Full-time living on Le Koroc could be challenging, but the Daigno houseboat is ready for off-grid fishing trips and short-term escapes.

Previous Next 1 of 8

The 26-foot long, 8-foot 6-inch wide Le Koroc is available in two configurations. The differences between the two are limited to the built-ins on their respective 10-foot 11-inch long by 8-foot 4-inch wide decks.

The Fishing Series has a live fish tank, a cleaning station, fishing rod and net holders, and a downrigger. The Holiday Series replaces the fishing-centric elements with seating and a small center table.

The cabin configuration is identical with each version of the tiny houseboat. The 13-foot 1-inch long by 8-foot 6-inch wide enclosed space has a kitchen area with sink, 2-burner stove, fridge, and cupboard. The cabin also contains a 3-fixture bathroom, a 2-person bistro table, and a rear area that configures for dining, seating, or sleeping. Small storage spaces are spread around the cabin but don’t count on stowing much.

The Daigno cabin is built of laminated white cedar beams and ultralight plywood. The exterior deck flooring is marine grade plywood with a vinyl membrane overlay. The boat has a painted metal roof and painted aluminum windows and patio door.

Standard equipment with Le Koroc includes a 90-horsepower outboard motor, a dashboard and instrument panel with sonar, 192-liter gas tank, and a marine battery for the outboard.

A 265-watt solar panel connected to a switched and fused electrical panel charges two 6-volt batteries for lighting and the refrigerator. The vessel comes with a Suburban 6-gallon water heater, a Nova Kool 4.5-cubic foot 12-volt refrigerator, and a 2-burner propane stove fueled by a 30-pound propane tank. In addition to standard navigation lights, the houseboat has indoor and outdoor recessed LED lighting.

Water systems include a 56-liter fresh water tank and a charcoal-based gray water filtration system. There are three toilet options: bio-controlled litter, chemical with integrated reservoir, and compost by Nature’s Head.

Le Koroc lists for just under $61,000. An optional 4-wheel, 2-axle galvanized trailer with hydraulic disc brakes costs $5,000. Available options include an 8K BTU propane heater, a fish tank with pump, a protective top for the deck, and canvas tops, and more.