Do matching appliances matter? We asked the experts to find out

A recent survey found that 73 percent of homeowners plan to renovate their home this year. One of the rooms likely at the top of the renovation list? The kitchen.

Ask any realtor, and they’ll tell you that kitchens and bathrooms sell homes, and renovations of those rooms usually means buying new appliances. And buying new appliances takes research.

That got us thinking: Is it better to buy all appliances from one manufacturer or get the best product for each task regardless of manufacturer? Do the appliances need to match in color, looks, and brand? And finally, does having the same brand and/or color of appliances really make a difference in the value of your home?

Without even getting into performance, that’s a lot of questions without answers. So, we decided to ask some design and real estate experts to see what they thought.

Brand matching: does it matter?

Have you ever been in someone’s kitchen and admired the fact that all of their appliances were from the same manufacturer? Probably not. Which is why real estate agents and designers say that unless you’re personally very particular about it, brand matching isn’t a requirement during a remodel, at least when it comes to considering resale value. But installing higher-end model appliances – matching or not — will get people’s attention if you decide to sell your home.

“I think overall buyers generally do not care about having the same brand appliances,” said Susanna Haynie, Owner of Colorado Real Estate Group in Colorado Springs. “But having a Viking range and a SubZero fridge will certainly get people’s attention. Even though they are different brands, the quality of each is recognized and will let a gourmet chef’s heart beat faster. It will absolutely help with marketability for a quick sale.”

Customers can often save money buying their appliances from a single manufacturer

With that said, customers can often save money buying their appliances from a single manufacturer, even at the high-end of the market. Viking even offers a couple of deals to incentivize people to purchase multiple appliances from them. LG is another company that encourages people to spend with them for deep discounts.

“LG offers year-round promotions at retail on kitchen packages, so there is certainly a cost benefit,” said Taryn Brucia, Director of Public Relations at LG Electronics. “We see consumers certainly prefer a kitchen from one manufacturer—especially when buying or remodeling a home. That’s even truer now with unique finishes like matte black and black stainless steel.”

In addition to discounts for buying from a single manufacturer, you also get the advantage of matching sheens and pulls. And if you’re into the matchy-matchy thing, it’s a great way to pull a look together.

“If you have a mid-level budget and are getting your appliances at Best Buy, why wouldn’t you get a one brand suite? It’s an easy way to ensure some balance in your kitchen,” said Casey Duke, Founder and Principal Designer at Casey Duke Design.

Best in show

Still, not all products are created equal—even when it’s from the same manufacturer. There’s still something to be said for buying the best appliance in each category that fits in your budget regardless of brand. Houzz recently polled its visitors to find out if they prefer their kitchen appliances to match or getting the best products for the money. The result? Ninety percent of the more than 200 respondents said they preferred the best appliance regardless of the brand.

“Mixing and matching is something that’s here in every aspect of your home.”

What about the pesky design issues that the presence of appliances from multiple manufacturers can create? Well, some experts say that changing it up could actually augment the look of your home. Genevieve Gorder, a designer on TLC’s series “Trading Spaces” and current host of “Stay Here” on Netflix, told Digital Trends that, “It’s no longer a rule that all the colors and brand of appliances should match. Mixing and matching is something that’s here in every aspect of your home.”

Furthermore, a good designer can use tricks of the trade to make those mix-matched items work together for a fresh, fashionable look.

“I would try to distract your eye from your mismatch appliance with a backsplash, awesome wallpaper, cabinetry, a cool surface for your counter, and a wonderful chandelier,” Duke said. “Even though your appliances don’t match, no one will notice because there are other things to draw your eye to.”

To mix or to match

So, what’s the verdict? Matching appliances in color and brand, or the best appliance possible? Well, ultimately, that’s up to you. Apparently, the only time it seems to add value to your home is if you’re buying top-of-the line appliances. Gorder’s advice is probably the best to go with: “A different brand is fine, but form should always follow a continuous thread.“