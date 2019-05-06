Digital Trends
Smart Home

Do matching appliances matter? We asked the experts to find out

Joni Blecher
By
electrolux appliances
Electrolux

A recent survey found that 73 percent of homeowners plan to renovate their home this year. One of the rooms likely at the top of the renovation list? The kitchen.

Ask any realtor, and they’ll tell you that kitchens and bathrooms sell homes, and renovations of those rooms usually means buying new appliances. And buying new appliances takes research.

That got us thinking: Is it better to buy all appliances from one manufacturer or get the best product for each task regardless of manufacturer? Do the appliances need to match in color, looks, and brand? And finally, does having the same brand and/or color of appliances really make a difference in the value of your home?

Without even getting into performance, that’s a lot of questions without answers. So, we decided to ask some design and real estate experts to see what they thought.

Brand matching: does it matter?

Have you ever been in someone’s kitchen and admired the fact that all of their appliances were from the same manufacturer? Probably not. Which is why real estate agents and designers say that unless you’re personally very particular about it, brand matching isn’t a requirement during a remodel, at least when it comes to considering resale value. But installing higher-end model appliances – matching or not — will get people’s attention if you decide to sell your home.

“I think overall buyers generally do not care about having the same brand appliances,” said Susanna Haynie, Owner of Colorado Real Estate Group in Colorado Springs. “But having a Viking range and a SubZero fridge will certainly get people’s attention. Even though they are different brands, the quality of each is recognized and will let a gourmet chef’s heart beat faster. It will absolutely help with marketability for a quick sale.”

Customers can often save money buying their appliances from a single manufacturer

With that said, customers can often save money buying their appliances from a single manufacturer, even at the high-end of the market. Viking even offers a couple of deals to incentivize people to purchase multiple appliances from them. LG is another company that encourages people to spend with them for deep discounts.

LG offers year-round promotions at retail on kitchen packages, so there is certainly a cost benefit,” said Taryn Brucia, Director of Public Relations at LG Electronics. “We see consumers certainly prefer a kitchen from one manufacturer—especially when buying or remodeling a home. That’s even truer now with unique finishes like matte black and black stainless steel.”

do matching appliances matter lg kitchen
LG

In addition to discounts for buying from a single manufacturer, you also get the advantage of matching sheens and pulls. And if you’re into the matchy-matchy thing, it’s a great way to pull a look together.

“If you have a mid-level budget and are getting your appliances at Best Buy, why wouldn’t you get a one brand suite? It’s an easy way to ensure some balance in your kitchen,” said Casey Duke, Founder and Principal Designer at Casey Duke Design.

Best in show

Still, not all products are created equal—even when it’s from the same manufacturer. There’s still something to be said for buying the best appliance in each category that fits in your budget regardless of brand. Houzz recently polled its visitors to find out if they prefer their kitchen appliances to match or getting the best products for the money. The result? Ninety percent of the more than 200 respondents said they preferred the best appliance regardless of the brand.

“Mixing and matching is something that’s here in every aspect of your home.”

What about the pesky design issues that the presence of appliances from multiple manufacturers can create? Well, some experts say that changing it up could actually augment the look of your home. Genevieve Gorder, a designer on TLC’s series “Trading Spaces” and current host of “Stay Here” on Netflix, told Digital Trends that, “It’s no longer a rule that all the colors and brand of appliances should match. Mixing and matching is something that’s here in every aspect of your home.”

Furthermore, a good designer can use tricks of the trade to make those mix-matched items work together for a fresh, fashionable look.

“I would try to distract your eye from your mismatch appliance with a backsplash, awesome wallpaper, cabinetry,  a cool surface for your counter, and a wonderful chandelier,” Duke said. “Even though your appliances don’t match, no one will notice because there are other things to draw your eye to.”

To mix or to match

So, what’s the verdict? Matching appliances in color and brand, or the best appliance possible? Well, ultimately, that’s up to you. Apparently, the only time it seems to add value to your home is if you’re buying top-of-the line appliances. Gorder’s advice is probably the best to go with: “A different brand is fine, but form should always follow a continuous thread.“

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Sleep like you’re in the Shire with these pre-made Hobbit homes
home depot small kitchen appliance mothers day deals candy apple red aid 4 quart multicooker life
Smart Home

Home Depot lines up crazy-good small kitchen appliance deals for Mother’s Day

Home Depot has taken deep discounts on small kitchen appliances including air fryers, multi-cookers, coffee makers, and blenders for Mother's Day. If you're buying Mother's Day gifts or for your kitchen, these deals can save up to $86.
Posted By Bruce Brown
walmart deals google home lenovo smart display hub 1500x1000
Smart Home

OK Google, add milk: How to shop at Walmart using just your voice

Do you like ordering groceries online? Here's how to shop for Walmart groceries using your Google Home device using just your voice. Walmart's deal with Google makes ordering with voice commands easy and effective. Learn all about it here.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a few months off, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
robot vacuum deals mothers day tenergy otis
Deals

Save mom time cleaning with these Mother's Day robot vacuum deals

Mother's Day is fast approaching, and with so much already on mom's plate why not make cleaning a whole lot easier? Robot vacuums clean more effectively than ever before, and we have a few recommendations for which one to buy.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Smart Home

May the Fourth be with you: The best Star Wars gadgets and swag for your home

Show your Star Wars pride with a room (or house) full of functional memorabilia. From toasters to pillows, there's more Star Wars home decor items than you'll know what to do with.
Posted By Gia Liu
Securifi Almond 3
Smart Home

Smart home products that got their start on crowdfunding sites

These successful smart home products were created by startups using crowdfunding sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo. They beat the odds to become huge successes: Check out what their smart devices offer.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
awesome tech you cant buy yet tronex flashlight feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: E-ink smartphones and wearable headlights

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
amazon coffee maker deals on keurig ninja delonghi k cafe single serve cup latte and cappuccino
Smart Home

Amazon brews up savings on Keurig, Ninja, and De’Longhi coffee machines

Amazon took significant discounts on coffee and espresso machines from Keurig, Ninja, De'Longhi, and Bella, brands long-associated with quality coffee drinks. There's nothing de-caffeinated about the price cuts for these deals.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best smart home hubs Wink Hub 2
Smart Home

Add to your home's brainpower with the best smart home hubs on the market

As the smart home market continues to expand, devices are more connected than ever. Smart hubs are devices that provide easy ways for your devices to talk to each other. Here are our picks for best smart home hubs on the market.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
google assistant io 2018 sundar pichai
Mobile

Google I/O 2019: How to watch and keep up with the biggest developments

Google I/O is almost here, and we're excited to find out what Google has planned. But what if you're not happy to receive your news second-hand? Here's how to watch the Google I/O keynote and stay up-to-date.
Posted By Mark Jansen
google duplex hands on io2018 2836
Mobile

It's Pixel season! Here's everything we expect to see at Google I/O next week

It's almost time for Google to show us its most highly-anticipated releases of early 2019. But what can you expect at Google I/O 2019? More details of the new Android version are certain, but there are seemingly a few surprises.
Posted By Mark Jansen
amazon echo dot review
Smart Home

Here's how Alexa understands your whispers vs. your regular speech

Want to talk to your Amazon Alexa device while other people in the house are sleeping? You should try Whisper Mode. Surprisingly, Alexa's voice sounds very humanlike in a whisper. Here's how to enable it and how it works.
Posted By Erika Rawes
using a waterpick
Health & Fitness

The best water flossers and Waterpiks according to dentists

Often referred to as Waterpiks, oral irrigators are a great alternative for people who would otherwise avoid flossing. They work by directing a concentrated stream of water onto your teeth, gums and the small spaces in between, removing…
Posted By Andrea Kornstein
woot drops price for philips sonicare 3 gum health toothbrush 4
Smart Home

Woot chops price of Philips Sonicare 3 Series Gum Health electric toothbrush

Woot scaled back the price of the Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health electric toothbrush by 43% for today. Sonicare toothbrushes make up to 31,000 brush strokes a minute. The Series 3 also improves gum health by removing plaque from the…
Posted By Bruce Brown