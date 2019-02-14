Share

Amazon Dash has been twisting its tendrils into the consumer appliance market for years now, bringing an automatic supply replenishing service to home washers, dryers, and other appliances from classic names such as GE Appliances, Samsung, and others. Not to be outdone, LG Electronics USA has announced ahead of this year’s Kitchen and Bath Industry Showcase (KBIS) in Las Vegas that the company has already integrated Amazon Dash functionality into all of its expanding portfolio of Wi-Fi connected smart appliances.

It’s a daring strategy for the American arm of the South Korean multinational manufacturer, but it’s also playing a bit of catch-up. Whirlpool was the first major appliance manufacturer to join Amazon’s experimental replenishment program shortly after its launch in 2015, an ill-timed event that some took to be an April Fool’s joke. GE Appliances was then the first to launch a Dash-friendly dishwasher, soon joined by a washing machine and dryers. LG doesn’t have the largest portfolio of Dash-compatible appliances — the company makes some 50 models currently, as well as other Wi-Fi-enabled smart home devices like air purifiers, air conditioners and vacuums — but this commitment to integrate Dash functionality in its entire line demonstrates that the company is all in on the concept.

“More customers are experiencing the convenience Dash Replenishment offers and we are thrilled to team up with LG to integrate Dash Replenishment into LG’s broad selection of smart appliances,” said David Jackson, general manager of Amazon Dash in a release. “With Dash Replenishment available, you never have to worry about running out of household essentials like dishwasher soap, laundry detergent or dryer sheets, because your appliances can do the work for you and automatically reorder supplies, the moment you are running low.”

How does one make this magic happen? You guessed it — there’s an app involved. To enable the Dash Replenishment function on LG smart laundry appliances and dishwashers, owners use the LG SmartThinQ app to link to their Amazon account and set up replenishment ordering for dishwasher and laundry supplies. After setup is complete, your sentient appliances do their own ordering when they run low, automatically ordering and delivering pre-selected supplies right to your door.

“Consumers already can count on LG home appliances to deliver the best in customer satisfaction and superior performance. Our new smart features are now helping make mundane tasks like doing laundry and washing dishes easier than ever with Dash Replenishment compatibility while delivering a seamless experience in collaborative technology,” said David VanderWaal, senior vice president of marketing, LG Electronics USA.