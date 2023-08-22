If you’re searching for air purifier deals, there’s no better source right now than Amazon because the retailer is offering discounts on a pair of products by Dyson — the Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 for $499, for savings of $151 on its original price of $650, and the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 for $600, for savings of $150 on its sticker price of $750. You’re going to have to hurry if you want to take advantage of either of these Dyson deals though, because sales involving the brand’s products always sell out quickly.

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 — $499, was $650

Air purifiers don’t create cooling effects, according to our tips on how to make the most of your smart air purifier, but Dyson devices are the exception. The Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 projects more than 77 gallons of air per second for cooling airflow, while being 20% quieter than the previous model and offering a night mode for less noise to not disturb light sleepers. The air purifier senses and analyzes your air, then removes all pollutants and traps them using advanced HEPA filtration that’s easy and quick to change. You can monitor and control your air quality through the MyDyson app, though you can also use smart home devices that are powered by Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, and Google Home. The air purifier also offers adjustable oscillation of up to 350 degrees that releases the purified air to all parts of the room where you decide to place it.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 — $600, was $750

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 is a step up from the Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 because in addition to cooling capabilities, it also offers a heating option that uses long-range projection to warm up the room evenly. The air purifier offers most of the same features, including night mode, advanced HEPA filtration, compatibility with the MyDyson app and smart home systems, and adjustable oscillation of up to 350 degrees. The cooling and heating features allows the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 to challenge the best air purifiers, as it combines several home appliances into a single device, which justifies the premium price.

