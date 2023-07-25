Today at Walmart you can grab some massive savings for your smart home. The Dyson Corrale hair straightener is a nice addition to the morning routine, and right now you can get a refurbished model for $200 off. This brings the price down to just $250 from $450, and the Corrale hair straighteners have been refurbished by Dyson itself. They also come with a free 12-month Dyson Official Warranty, so you can buy this refurbished model with the safety net you’d get if you were buying them brand new, and you’ll save $200 along the way.

Why you should buy the Dyson Corrale

Dyson is probably best-known for making some of the best vacuums on the market, but it’s also known for ingenuity and innovation. It breaks the mold with the Dyson Corrale straightener the same way it did with its famous vacuums. Unlike conventional straighteners that use solid plates, the Dyson Corrale straightener is the only straightener that uses flexing plates to shape and gather hair. This enables enhanced styling with less heat, allowing you to achieve the same kind of style you’d normally get out of your hair straighteners, but with half the damage to your, as well as reduced frizz.

The Dyson Corrale straightener also offers intelligent heat control, and it’s suitable for all hair types. There are three precise heat settings to suit your hair type, hair length, and desired style. An integrated sensor system regulates the temperature of the straightener’s plats 100 times per second, ensuring constant power so heat never exceeds your chosen setting. An OLED screen displays battery level, temperature control, and charging status during use. It delivers the same performance of a corded straightener and can do so for up to 30 minutes, and it’s able to recharge to a 100% level in just 70 minutes.

While a brand new Dyson Corrale straightener would regularly cost $450, you can get this refurbished model for just $250 at Walmart today. It’s been refurbished by Dyson and includes a 12-month Dyson Official Warranty, so you can purchase knowing you’re getting the backing of something new. Free shipping is also included with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations