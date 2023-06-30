 Skip to main content
Dyson Supersonic hair dryer just got its first proper discount

Dyson supersonic hair dryer.

If you’ve seen the bladeless fans — the ones you can stick your finger through — that are on high display in pharmacy stores lately, then you already have a watered down idea of what the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is. We’ll break it down further below, but for now you should know that we’ve found a special deal on them today. The hair dryers, which are usually $430, are only $330 while this deal lasts. Well, at least if you’re willing to forgo color choice and get the Vinca Blue/Rosé version. But that’s worth a full $100 shift in your favor, right? Tap the button below to check out the deal, then read on to see what makes a Dyson hair dryer a cut above the rest.

Why you should buy the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Whether you’re a night showerer that does the bathing after dinner or a morning showerer that gets in after turning on your favorite coffee maker, you probably hate having your hair wet. The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer can help you alleviate that issue, quickly, without damaging your hair or giving you a hassle. Using rapidly updating internal heat regulators, it measures the heat of outgoing air to keep it perfect and not burning your hair. And with three speed settings, four heat settings, and five styling attachments, you’ll be able to craft the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer to suit your individual needs and preferences.

And that’s what the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is all about, suiting your needs and getting the perfect blow dry for you. The Dyson team worked with a variety of hair types and created a device that could suit all of them. You can see this in the styling guides (tap the button below and open the ‘From the Manufacturer’ tab) that show how the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer can do everything from define curls and keep smooth hair voluminous to make sharp bantu knots.

So, if you’re ready to get in on one of the best sales we’ve seen for the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer yet, now’s your chance. Just tap the button below to find the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer on sale for only $330. That’s $100 down from the usual $430, and a great amount of savings!

