Usually $450, this Dyson cordless vacuum is $280 right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
Dyson V8 cordless vacuum.

Shoppers who are looking for cordless vacuum deals probably have an eye out for discounts on a Dyson, as the brand is probably the most popular one in the market. Here’s one that you wouldn’t want to miss — the Dyson V8 Origin Plus cordless vacuum for just $280 from Walmart, for savings of $170 on its recommended retail price of $450. Bargains involving Dyson cordless vacuums usually don’t last long, so if you’re interested, you should hurry with your purchase because you probably don’t have much time left to take advantage of this offer before stocks run out.

Why you should buy the Dyson V8 Origin Plus cordless vacuum

The Dyson V8 Origin Plus, a variant of the Dyson V8 Absolute, isn’t the latest model in the brand’s line of cordless vacuums, but it’s still a worthwhile investment because it will make cleaning your home much easier. Its powerful suction combines with the de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head to be able to pick up dirt and debris from carpets and hard floors, while hair removal vanes will clear pet hair from the brush bar. The cordless vacuum also comes with a crevice tool that will let you reach tight spaces, and a combination tool featuring a wide nozzle and a brush that lets you quickly switch between cleaning and dusting.

For cleaning smaller spaces such as the interiors of your vehicle, you can transform the Dyson V8 Origin Plus into a handheld vacuum with just one click. Like most of the best vacuums, it’s also equipped with a whole-machine filtration system that captures fine dust and pet allergens, resulting in output of cleaner air. Once you’re done, you can hang the Dyson V8 Origin Plus and its accessories on its docking station, where it will also recharge to prepare itself for the next time that you’ll need it.

There’s always high demand for discounts on Dyson cordless vacuums, so you may not want to pass up this chance to get the Dyson V8 Origin Plus for much cheaper than usual. From a recommended retail price of $450, you can get it from Walmart for just $280, for savings of $170. We’re not sure when the deal ends, but we expect it to sell out quickly, so if you want the Dyson V8 Origin Plus cordless vacuum in your home for much cheaper than usual, you’ll need to buy it now.

