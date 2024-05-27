 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get 15% off this FlexiSpot electronic standing desk at Amazon

By
A white FlexiSpot Home Office Electric Height Adjustable Desk in an office.
Flexispot

There are lots of benefits to using a standing desk, and if you think you need one, you should check out the standing desk deals that are available today. Here’s an attractive option from Amazon — the Flexispot electronic standing desk for only $238, following a 15% discount on its original price of $280. This is a limited-time offer though, so there’s a real risk of missing out on the $42 in savings if you take too long to complete your purchase. If you think this is the standing desk for you, we recommend buying it right now.

Why you should buy the Flexispot electronic standing desk

The Flexispot electronic standing desk can adjust its height to anywhere between 28 inches and 47.6 inches through its motor lift mechanism that you can access through the two-button controller at the corner of the table. It stays pretty quiet as it moves up or down, and you can go through the full range of the standing desk in less than 10 seconds. Moving from a sitting position to a standing position that quickly will make sure that you maximize the benefits of the Flexispot electronic standing desk, including being able to stretch your spine every once in a while over the course of the day.

The large work surface of the Flexispot electronic standing desk measures 60 inches by 24 inches, which will provide enough space for your desktop computer, monitor, and other necessary items for your daily activities. Its industrial-grade steel frame allows it to carry up to 187 pounds of weight, so you won’t have to worry about overloading the standing desk with your stuff.

Related

The Flexispot electronic standing desk is an excellent choice if you want to enjoy the advantage of using this type of table, whether for work or recreational purposes. If you’re interested, you wouldn’t want to miss Amazon’s offer that slashes its price from $280 to a more affordable $238, for savings of $42. The 15% discount is a limited-time deal though, and once it ends, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance. Make sure that you get the Flexispot electronic standing desk for cheaper than usual by proceeding with the transaction as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Google’s Nest Learning Smart Thermostat is $70 off for Memorial Day
The Google Nest Learning Thermostat in stainless steel.

Best Buy has some fantastic Nest thermostat deals this Memorial Day with $70 off the Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat. Normally priced at $250, it’s down to $180 for a limited time making now the perfect time to upgrade your smart home for less. If you’re keen to know more, keep reading and we’ll tell you all about the wonders of the Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat
One of the best smart thermostats around, the Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat is a great way to keep on top of your energy needs and even save you money along the way. It learns your habits before adjusting automatically so there’s no need for you to change things for yourself. By learning your schedule, the Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat adjusts the temperature as needed, programming itself to keep you comfortable while also saving you energy and money.

Read more
Best Memorial Day Keurig Deals: Get a coffee maker from just $59
A marketing image for the Keurig K-Iced Essentials Iced and Hot machine.

If there is one item we need all year long, it is coffee. That makes Memorial Day a perfect time to shop for a Keurig machine and K-Cups, as both are on sale at the moment. You can even get an iced coffee machine from Keurig for the long, hot days of summer. There's a lot to choose from, though, and a ton of imitation products out there as well. So, if you want one of the best coffee makers on a discount, try one of these Keurig Memorial Day deals.
Our favorite Memorial Day Keurig deal

If there is one thing that we want to do this summer, especially if you're in the south where temps are already rising fast, it is to stay cool. Yet, coffee is also alluring as a hot beverage, too. This Keurig coffee maker, the Keurig K-Iced Essentials Iced and Hot Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, gives you the best of both worlds. If you're feeling up for a cool cuppa you can get 12 oz. of it from a brilliant method of brewing that starts ultra hot and tapers down to slow ice melt, giving you a cup that feels full strength despite being on ice. Feeling more classic? Throw in the ceramic mug and get a hot serving of 6, 8, or 10 oz. The Keurig has a large reservoir of 32 oz., giving you enough time to get get a few cups of coffee in between fillings.

Read more
Get ready for summer with deals on Dyson bladeless fans
The Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 smart air purifier and fan in a room with a man.

With the heat of summer just around the corner, now's the perfect time to take advantage of Dyson deals for the brand's bladeless fans. Here are two offers from Best Buy that you won't want to miss -- the Dyson Cool AM07 for just $300, following a $70 discount on its original price of $370, and the Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 for only $500, for savings of $150 on its sticker price of $650. Dyson devices don't come cheap, so bargains like these are always popular, resulting in stock usually selling out quickly. If you've got your eye on either of them, it's highly recommended that you complete your purchase immediately to avoid the risk of missing out.
Dyson Cool AM07 -- $300, was $370

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 -- $500, was $650

Read more