Get 15% off this FlexiSpot electronic standing desk at Amazon

There are lots of benefits to using a standing desk, and if you think you need one, you should check out the standing desk deals that are available today. Here’s an attractive option from Amazon — the Flexispot electronic standing desk for only $238, following a 15% discount on its original price of $280. This is a limited-time offer though, so there’s a real risk of missing out on the $42 in savings if you take too long to complete your purchase. If you think this is the standing desk for you, we recommend buying it right now.

Why you should buy the Flexispot electronic standing desk

The Flexispot electronic standing desk can adjust its height to anywhere between 28 inches and 47.6 inches through its motor lift mechanism that you can access through the two-button controller at the corner of the table. It stays pretty quiet as it moves up or down, and you can go through the full range of the standing desk in less than 10 seconds. Moving from a sitting position to a standing position that quickly will make sure that you maximize the benefits of the Flexispot electronic standing desk, including being able to stretch your spine every once in a while over the course of the day.

The large work surface of the Flexispot electronic standing desk measures 60 inches by 24 inches, which will provide enough space for your desktop computer, monitor, and other necessary items for your daily activities. Its industrial-grade steel frame allows it to carry up to 187 pounds of weight, so you won’t have to worry about overloading the standing desk with your stuff.

The Flexispot electronic standing desk is an excellent choice if you want to enjoy the advantage of using this type of table, whether for work or recreational purposes. If you’re interested, you wouldn’t want to miss Amazon’s offer that slashes its price from $280 to a more affordable $238, for savings of $42. The 15% discount is a limited-time deal though, and once it ends, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance. Make sure that you get the Flexispot electronic standing desk for cheaper than usual by proceeding with the transaction as soon as possible.

