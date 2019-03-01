Digital Trends
Smart Home

How cold should your fridge be? Searching for that magic number

Patrick Hearn
By

Refrigerators seem like such basic technology: Put cold food in, it stays cold. Put warm food in, it gets cold. Simple, right? They’re a bit trickier than that. Those drawers inside your refrigerator are actually at different temperatures than the rest of the space, and the overall temperature of the inside of your fridge is affected by how tightly you store the contents. When you throw in the added complication of temperature control knobs (what does a cold setting of 2 actually mean?), it further confuses the task at hand.

It may seem minor, but finding the perfect temperature is important for food safety. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the number of harmful bacteria in food kept at room temperature can double every 20 minutes. The FDA advises consumers to keep their fridge at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or lower and to keep the freezer set at 0 degrees.

However, Consumer Reports conducted tests that suggest the ideal temperature for a refrigerator is 37 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature keeps food at a safe temperature but isn’t so cold that ice begins to form in your vegetables. Set your refrigerator to this temperature for the best-quality food — and the longest storage time.

Modern fridges allow you to set specific temperatures, but older models might still operate with the knob for atmosphere adjustment. In this case, invest in a refrigerator thermometer. A thermometer will let you know exactly how cold (or hot) your fridge gets on what setting. Just adjust the knob until the thermometer reads 37 degrees after a couple of hours.

Even with a modern fridge, a thermometer can be a good option. It will let you determine whether the temperature settings are accurate. Some refrigerators had a deviation of two or three degrees from the setting. This means that setting it at 37 degrees might result in a setting of 34 degrees or 40 degrees, depending on the direction of the variance.

It takes around two hours for bacterial growth to begin. All food, even to-go boxes taken from restaurants, should be chilled within that time. While you would probably be okay eating food that had been left out for a bit over two hours, the safest option is to store anything you purchase in the refrigerator before that time has passed.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

What is AirBnb? Here's all you need to know about being a guest or host
htc 5g hub mwc 2019 review 7
Mobile

HTC’s Hub is a smart way to get 5G this year — if the price is right

HTC almost made a phone. The HTC 5G Hub runs Android 9 Pie, has a Qualcomm 855 processor with the X50 modem, 4GB of RAM, an HD touchscreen -- but it's a hot spot designed to connect to 5G networks.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
amazon deals echo ring security fire and kindle all new dot 3rd gen 3
Smart Home

Alexa literally on fire as Amazon Echo Dot reportedly bursts into flames

An Ohio family said that they came home to discover their kitchen filled with smoke and their third-generation Echo Dot in flames. We've reached out to Amazon to find out what happened.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
amazon happy belly sells milk dairy 1285x843
Smart Home

Amazon brings back home milk delivery with its Happy Belly brand

Amazon added milk and other dairy items to its private label Happy Belly brand. You can only buy Happy Bell milk, whipped cream, and other perishable items in nine U.S. metro areas via the AmazonFresh delivery service.
Posted By Bruce Brown
what is prime now amazon packages
Computing

Tired of porch pirates? Amazon now lets you schedule your package delivery

Amazon launched Amazon Day, a service that allows Prime members to choose a date and time for when their packages will arrive. Amazon Day is the online retailer's latest efforts to curb losses associated with porch pirates.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Best Washer Dryer 2017 Samsung FlexWash
Smart Home

The best washing machines make laundry day a little less of a chore

It takes a special kind of person to love doing laundry, but the right machine can help make this chore a little easier. Check out our picks for the best washing machines on the market right now.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
best buy black friday appliance deals ge gdt655smjes body
Smart Home

Need a new dishwasher? These models will blow your socks off

Tired of doing dishes by hand? Take a look at our picks of the four best dishwashers currently available and let a machine do the dirty work for you. They’ll do a much better job, anyway.
Posted By Kim Wetzel, Erika Rawes
casper glow review feat
Smart Home

Can Casper’s Glow Light help the sleep deprived? I tried it to find out

Casper, the same company known for making luxury mattresses you can buy online, recently came out with a night light that’s design to help with sleep. Here's how things went with the Casper Glow Light.
Posted By Erika Rawes
amazon crowdsourcing alexa answers echo plus 2nd gen
Smart Home

A popular podcast app finally makes its way to Alexa devices

Pocket Casts is a favorite app for podcast listeners on the go. Now it can be your go-to at home, too. A new Alexa skill for Pocket Casts is now available from the Alexa Skills Store so you can listen to it on your Echo speakers.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Amazon Dash
Smart Home

Amazon has stopped selling its press-to-order Dash buttons

Amazon has stopped selling its diminutive Dash device that lets you order everyday items with the push of a button. But don’t worry if you have a house full of them, as the ordering service will continue as usual.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
jennair redefines luxury kitchen appliances noir column
Smart Home

Clean out and declutter your fridge with these Marie Kondo-like tips

Learn how to Marie Kondo your fridge by getting rid of the clutter, throwing away unnecessary items, and practicing great fridge management skills so that your refrigerator stays clean. It's time to tidy up.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
ring wired security products color night vision wi fi enabled video doorbell
Smart Home

A security flaw leaves Ring doorbells and cameras vulnerable to spying

Security researchers at Dojo by BullGuard showed a security vulnerability in Amazon's Ring Video Doorbell that allows a hacker to access video and audio and even inject counterfeit video.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
walmart google home deals bundles hub lifestyle 2
Smart Home

Walmart knocks down prices on Google Home devices and bundles

Walmart continues to offer appealing discounts and deals on Google Home devices and bundles. Save on Google Home, Google Home Hub, Google Home Mini 2-pack, and the Google Smart TV Kit including a Google Home Mini and a Chromecast device.
Posted By Bruce Brown
ooni koda 60 second pizza oven kodaoutdoorkitchen
Smart Home

This oven promises a perfect Neopolitan-style pizza in 60 seconds

Rule the next neighborhood cook-off with Ooni's high-temperature pizza oven. The Ooni Koda pizza oven promises jaw-dropping Neopolitan-style pizza in 60 seconds. The gas-fueled oven heats to and holds at 932 degrees Fahrenheit.
Posted By Bruce Brown
what is airbnb
Smart Home

What is AirBnb? Here’s all you need to know about being a guest or host

What is Airbnb? Here's everything you need to know before you book your stay or list travel accommodations on the popular homesharing site, which has had its fair share of controversy since its inception in 2008.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Erika Rawes