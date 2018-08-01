Digital Trends
Keep your kitchen options open with GE’s customizable Café brand appliances

Bruce Brown
By

GE Appliances launched its new Café brand of customizable modern appliances. The first line for the new brand, The Matte Collection, gives customers the chance to choose from a selection of appliance finishes and hardware.

Instead of offering customers a fixed set of stainless steel appliances, The Matte Collection presents two matte finishes choices, matte white and matte black, and a choice of brushed hardware knobs and handles. Customers can select the hardware color or colors they prefer to go with their choice of finish. Later on, if the customers’ style or preferences change, they can replace the hardware with another color.

The Matte White finish has a smudge-resistant, soft-touch feel. GE Appliances says the Matte White finish complements premium cabinetry and works well with bronze-toned fixtures, resulting in a layered space that feels connected, clean and timeless. The Matte Black finish lets customers create a crisp, bold statement with room for thoughtfully added details.

All handles in The Matte Collection will have a copper cuff with the Café logo. GE Appliances chose copper for its association with high-end cookware. The four hardware color choices are brushed copper, brushed stainless steel, brushed black, and brushed bronze.

“After significant research to understand consumers’ needs and wants, we uncovered a white space in the current appliance market for Café to offer the style-driven consumer options to personalize a kitchen — down to the finer details that matter,” said GE Appliances chief commercial officer Rick Hasselbeck.

“Before today, consumers did not have the chance to personalize their appliances and bring them into the overall design of the kitchen at an affordable price,” Hasselbeck continued. “Café marries luxury with affordability and encourages consumers to be bold in their choices, as the hardware can continually be updated to fit the latest trends and style preferences.”

The Matte Collection appliances will include wall ovens, ranges, cooktops, French door refrigerators, dishwashers, and vent hoods.

Customers will be able to order Café appliances from The Matte Collection beginning in August 2018. The appliances will be available through mass retail outlets and independent retail stores.

