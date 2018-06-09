Keep your food cold and at eye level with these French-door refrigerators

Share

French-door refrigerators have become very popular. These refrigerators feature two doors side by side and a freezer drawer on the bottom and allow you to be eye-level with most of your food. The shelves are typically wide and deep, giving you plenty of room to store a leftover Thanksgiving turkey or big tub of cookie dough.

If you have your eye on a French-door refrigerator, we’ve done the research for you and rounded up the best on the market today. We also have a roundup of the best refrigerators you can check out.

GE Profile Series PFE28PMKES ($2,600+)

This refrigerator is one of the best and most reliable French-door styles on the market right now, with lots of convenient features. The fridge has a Quick Space shelf that works as a normal shelf but can also slide down for more food storage flexibility. A drop-down tray in the door gives you more space for tall bottles, and it discreetly tucks away when not in use.

But perhaps the thing that really sets this model apart from the rest is that it includes a single-cup Keurig coffeemaker right on the door. Plus, the fridge is WiFi-enabled, so you can control it from an app. Preheat water for your coffee, get notifications when you’ve accidentally left the door ajar, and more. Oh, and you can control the fridge with your voice by simply talking to Alexa if you own an Amazon Echo device.

Maytag 36-Inch Wide MFI2570FEZ ($1,498+)

Thanks to the POWERCOLD feature, this Maytag refrigerator keeps your food seriously cold, adhering to food safety standards better than most. In fact, you can store your dairy products on the door, which is something food experts advise against when using most fridges. There’s also a large deli drawer that allows you to store deli trays, party platters, homemade casserole, and more — without being crammed for space.

The LED lighting in this fridge helps cast a bright white light inside the fridge when you open the door, so you’re not squinting to see whether that’s peanut butter or sesame paste in the back of the fridge. The fridge also has handy spill-proof glass shelves, so any spills will be contained and won’t leak onto the shelves underneath. Finally, you don’t have to worry about leaving unsightly fingerprints on the surface of this fridge, thanks to the fingerprint-resistant finish.

LG LFX28968ST ($1,897+)

This LG French-door refrigerator has a bunch of handy features that make it very user-friendly. The ice maker is located on the outside of the door, which makes it more convenient to use than that of most French-door fridges, which have the ice maker on the top shelf of one side. This ice maker placement gives you more shelving space inside the fridge. And if you find yourself needing more, the collapsible folding shelf makes it easy to store tall bottles, giant turkey leftovers, and more.

Aesthetically, this model is also pleasing to look at, thanks to the contoured doors and hidden hinges that lend the fridge a simple, classic look. Plus, the exterior surface is smudge-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about opening up the fridge with greasy fingers when helping yourself to seconds.

Amana AFI2539ERM ($1,799)

With 24.7 cubic feet of capacity in this fridge, you’ll be able to store all your favorite foods without needing to cram them in. A full-width pantry drawer is handy for when you need to keep a deli platter or lasagna cold, and the Fast Cool Option is guaranteed to cool everything down quickly, whether you just brought home a bag full of groceries on a hot day or you need to cool that six-pack of beer down fast.

Humidity-controlled crisper drawers are perfect for storing fruits and vegetables where you can see them — after all, you don’t want to forget to eat one of the most important components of a healthy diet. This fridge also eliminates the need for a water filter at home, as the ice maker gives you fresh filtered ice and the EveryDrop water filter is NSF Certified, promising to reduce most contaminants from your drinking water.

Frigidaire FGHF2367TF ($2,749)

Prefer a smaller refrigerator? This Frigidaire model is perfect if you have less space or a smaller household to feed. With 21.9 cubic feet of storage capacity, you’ll still have plenty of room to store things. It also helps that the fridge comes with Store-More door bins that can easily hold larger items like a tall wine bottle or a gallon of milk. A handy full-width drawer is perfect for storing a whole sheet cake or lasagna. The shelves are spill-proof, so you don’t have to worry about something toppling over and leaking onto the shelves below.

The shelves also flip up to make room for taller items, like a three-tier cake or large roast chicken. Forget to close the fridge door? The appliance features a door alarm that reminds you when the doors aren’t properly closed, so you don’t come home to a fridge full of rotten food. Finally, the compact size of this fridge allows it to use up less energy, so you can run a more efficient home.

Samsung RF23HCEDBSR ($1,900)

This Samsung model is a reliable one that consumers gravitate to, thanks to convenient and energy-efficient features. The counter-depth refrigerator has the look of a built-in model, and the 22.5-cubic-foot size is the perfect amount of space for most households. The model is Energy Star-compliant and utilizes high-efficiency LED lighting to save energy while lighting up the food in your fridge. Adjustable shelves are helpful when fitting tall or awkwardly shaped items into the fridge, and the tempered-glass shelves are also spill-proof, preventing leaks from seeping down to lower shelves.

The fridge also comes with a built-in water filter, so you can get drinking water or cubed or crushed ice right away. The filter is easily accessible, so it’s a breeze to switch an old one out for a new one. An indicator will remind you when it’s time to do so.

Thermador T36BT910NS ($9,549)

For those of you looking for a high-end French-door refrigerator that packs in tons of helpful features and is easy to personalize, this Thermador model should be on your list. The 36-inch wide fridge offers an interesting feature called Open Door Assist, a technology which lets you either push or pull the door to make it open. Specialized produce bins help keep your fruits and vegetables fresh for as long as possible, with no bruised apples or herbs going bad.

All drawers are also designed to be soft-close, so they’ll gently glide closed rather than slam shut, thus further protecting your produce. This fridge is also designed to be highly energy-efficient, utilizing a technology called Cool Air Flow, which uses a quiet fan to distribute cool air more efficiently around the unit. When you open your fridge, you’ll be greeted with theater-style lighting, which uses diffused light to softly illuminate your food while promoting visibility.

