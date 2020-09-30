Google has announced the long-awaited but previously leaked Nest Audio speaker. This new addition to Google’s smart speaker lineup is a replacement for the aging original Google Home speaker and retails for $100 on Google’s store. If you’re in the market for one, you can pre-order now. It will be available for purchase on October 5.

The Nest Audio speaker takes on a new design that is quite different than the conical shapes of previous speakers. This device is rounded on the corners and resembles a headphone in some ways. It’s completely covered in fabric and available in five colors: Chalk, charcoal, sage, sand, and sky — in other words, white, black, beige, pink, and blue.

According to Google, the “audio” in the name isn’t just for show. The Nest Audio is 75% louder than the original Google Home, with significantly improved bass. The Nest Audio has a 19mm tweeter and a 75mm mid-woofer. It’s clear that Google devoted a lot of effort toward ensuring this speaker produces high-quality audio.

It also boasts smart features. To activate the speaker, you just say, “Hey, Google” like you always have. Three far-field microphones allow the Nest Audio to hear you from across the room, but if you are concerned about privacy, there is a two-stage mute switch to ensure the speaker is off. You can also say, “Hey Google, delete what I just said.”

The Nest Audio also utilizes capacitive touch functions to give you another way to interact with it. You can touch the top of the device to trigger it (four colored LEDs will indicate when it is listening.) Touching the left side of the device lowers the volume. The Nest Audio excels from an environmental standpoint as well. The enclosure is made of 70% recycled plastic, reflecting Google’s continued commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

Overall, the Nest Audio is the upgrade the original Google Home sorely needed. Thanks to its improved speakers and aesthetics, it can now compete with more dedicated sound systems and certainly holds more appeal for audiophiles than the previous iterations.

Google is offering dedicated bundles with the Nest Audio included, including the Room-Filling Audio package that features two Nest Audio speakers and the Home of Entertainment package that packs two Nest Audio devices and a Nest Hub.

The Nest Audio was only one of the numerous new products Google announced. Check out our full coverage.

