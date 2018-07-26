Digital Trends
Smart Home

Google’s Nest is looking to target seniors with smart homes

Bruce Brown
By

Google’s Nest may be getting ready for a big push into marketing smart home products and services to seniors, according to CNBC.

Sources familiar with Nest’s plans told CNBC the company is considering various avenues to support older people who would rather stay in their own homes than move to assisted living facilities. The “aging in place” concept depends on communication and event detection technologies such as those produced by Nest and other groups in the Google Home division.

Google Home and Nest may not have focused on the senior market originally, but the large and growing number of people in the U.S. who wish to remain independent as they get older presents an opportunity the company may not want to pass up.

Sources told CNBC that Nest has been talking with experts in aging, and with senior living facilities, about various ways in which its products could benefit seniors.

Nest motion detection sensors can track behavior and take appropriate actions such as turning on interior home lights to help seniors’ vision as they move about the house. Other examples include notifying remote family members or caregivers if an older person is sedentary most of the time or moving about too often when temperatures are excessively high.

According to CNBC sources, Nest also may be exploring technology to predict falls by developing algorithms that analyze motion data looking for specific patterns and changes.

Falls are the most frequent cause of injury and death from injury among people 65 and older in the U.S., reports the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC). Each year more than one of every four seniors falls, but fewer than half of the falls are reported. A combination of Google Home and Nest products could help detect falls and alert caregivers or emergency services.

Stating that Nest’s conversations with aging experts are increasing, CNBC’s sources stressed that proposed product concepts for seniors are not commitments. However, Yoky Matsuoka, Nest chief technology officer, is speaking about technology impacting aging at a major conference this fall. Also, Grant Wedner, the Nest executive heading up the senior market exploration, has a background in healthcare design projects and studied aging while at his former company, design consulting firm IDEO.

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy X: Everything we know so far
lenovo smart display prd
Product Review

Lenovo's Smart Display is the extra screen you didn't know your kitchen needed

No longer does Amazon lead the market in smart assistants with screens. Lenovo and Google have partnered to create the Lenovo Smart Display, a versatile device that features two different sizes and a crystal clear display.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
lenovo smart display 952
Smart Home

Google Assistant-enabled smart displays to start shipping this week

Look out, Amazon Echo Show: Your days of domineering the smart display market may be coming to an end. The Lenovo Smart Display is available this week, and two other devices from LG and JBL are on their way.
Posted By Lulu Chang
amazon echo on booksehfl
Smart Home

Alexa-enabled devices will play better together thanks to ‘ESP’

Your Amazon Alexa-enabled devices are about to become better friends. A couple years ago, Amazon rolled out a feature called ESP -- that's Echo Spatial Perception, not extrasensory perception. Now, it's available on the cloud.
Posted By Lulu Chang
ilife a7 robot vacuum prod
Product Review

iLife A7 is a Great $250 Robot Vacuum, But the App Kinda Sucks

With so many brands and such a wide range of price options, it’s tough to find a good robot vacuum that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. Check out our review of the iLife A7, a $250 robot vacuum that’s loaded with features.
Posted By Erika Rawes
cheap vacuum cleaners
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out 12 great vacuum cleaner deals available on Amazon right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
grobox cloudponics 81zhdvit7wl sl1500
Smart Home

For $2,500, you can have a hydroponic weed garden in your living room

You can't grow money on trees, but if you could, it would probably be with the help of something like the Cloudponics GroBox, a grow system that allows its users to control a variety of growing conditions for the perfect plant yield.
Posted By Lulu Chang
brewcube cold brew kitchen counter
Smart Home

The BrewCube aims to make cold brewing at home easier than ever

The future of at-home cold brewing has arrived -- or at least, that is what the makers behind the BrewCube would have us believe. Meet the Cold Brew Automation Company, a startup looking to perfect at-home cold brew coffee technology.
Posted By Lulu Chang
kano harry potter codingwand pr pixies
Computing

Not at Hogwarts? You can still build and use a wand thanks to Kano

You may not be able to get into Hogwarts (muggles that we all are), but you can still build your own wand. After all, who needs Ollivander and his wands when you have the new Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit?
Posted By Lulu Chang