Google Nest Thermostat price slashed under $100

For those who have been waiting for Nest thermostat deals to get the temperature-setting smart home device with a discount, now’s the time to pull the trigger as Walmart has reduced the price of the Google Nest Thermostat to below $100. From its original price of $130, it’s down to a very affordable $93, for savings of $37. There’s a catch though — this price cut only applies to the Snow color option. If that’s fine, then don’t hesitate to push through with the purchase right now because tomorrow may already be too late.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Thermostat

The Google Nest Thermostat is in our roundup of the best smart thermostats as our top budget option, because you’ll be enjoying a host of smart functions at an affordable cost. Once it’s up and running, you and your family members will be able to control your home’s temperature from anywhere through the Google Home app on your smartphone, though you can also simply swipe on the device’s touch bar. There’s also the option to use voice commands for any changes through Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa on smart speakers and smart displays. The Google Nest Thermostat can turn itself down when it detects that you’ve left the house to save on energy costs, and you can also create schedules of your own.

In addition to these features, the Google Nest Thermostat is designed so that you’ll be able to install it yourself. Perhaps less important but still significant is the fact that the smart thermostat looks very stylish, so it won’t be sticking out after you’ve carefully selected the aesthetics of your home.

The Google Nest Thermostat will provide your family with a lot of benefits for its affordable price of just $93, following a $37 discount on its sticker price of $130. The potential electricity savings alone makes this smart home device a must-buy. You’re going to have to hurry if you’re interested though, because there’s a chance that the offer is already expired by tomorrow. Add the Google Nest Thermostat to your cart and check out immediately to make sure that you get it for less than $100.

