‘Everything you cooked, you screwed!’ Gordon Ramsay now gives ‘advice’ on Alexa

If you’ve ever secretly wished you could get screamed at by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, your dreams have come true.

Amazon, in partnership with Ground Control, has released a new Alexa Gordon Ramsay skill where you can get “advice” or ask him to taste a dish for you. You can imagine what happens once you enable the skill — you’ll get the same profanity-laced tirade Ramsay unleashes on poor aspiring chefs on his hit shows Kitchen Nightmares, Hell’s Kitchen, and Master Chef.

Once you’ve enabled the skill, you can say “Alexa, ask Gordon Ramsay to taste my casserole dish for me.” Ramsay’s voice then takes over with replies like, “They should put this dish in the museum … the museum of failure!” and, “You can dress it up all you like, it still looks like a pile of shit!” or our personal favorite, “Do you hear that noise? It’s the sound of the fucking smoke detector, you donut!”

If you’re not into verbal harassment, fear not: Ramsay said there will be a compliment thrown in every now and then (although in our tests, we haven’t heard one yet).

“I can’t wait for everyone to have fun with this new skill for Amazon Alexa,” Ramsay said in an announcement. “We all need to lighten up in the kitchen sometimes, don’t we?!”

Obviously, the skill isn’t for everyone, and you might not want to enable it when there are children around, if grandma is visiting for dinner, or you just don’t like hearing lots (and we do mean lots) of f-bombs. For example, if you don’t want to hear Ramsay yelling “They should give you a Michelin Star because your dish tastes like a fucking tire!” maybe look for cooking advice from Rachael Ray instead.

The skill comes on the heels of Amazon’s hit Super Bowl commercial where Alexa loses her voice. Ramsay briefly fills in for Alexa and proceeds to berate a guy for asking how to make a grilled cheese sandwich.

“The name is the recipe, you bloody bleeeeep!”

Ground Control is the mastermind behind several skills for Amazon Alexa involving celebrities, including “Biden’s Briefing,” where former Vice President Joe Biden reads the news, and “Sounds Fun with Mike Epps,” a sound game with comedian Mike Epps.

If you have an Amazon Echo device, you can enable the Gordon Ramsay skill either by asking Alexa to enable it, or by enabling it in the Alexa app. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.