  1. Smart Home
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Apple adds new colors for the HomePod Mini to brighten your day

By

The HomePod Mini is an affordable entry-level device for HomeKit and Siri users, and now the product is available in three all-new colors: Yellow, orange, and blue. These colors make it easy to fit the HomePod into your décor, no matter what theme you’re going for, and join the existing colors of black (or space gray) and white.

Combined with new Siri capabilities, like the ability to set reminders or play Apple Music anywhere in your home, the HomePod Mini is more appealing than it has ever been. With 360-degree audio, room-filling sound, and much more, you can bring Siri from your iPhone to your home to not only jam out to your favorite tunes, but to control your smart home. More details are forthcoming, so check back here soon.

The hardware of the HomePod Mini remains pretty much the same. It’s new features come thanks to upgrades to Siri, as well as Apple Music. The new Voice Plan from Apple Music means Siri can access every song and artistit has to offer and play them anywhere in your home that has a compatible speaker. Upgrades to Siri are much needed, and her new ability to set reminders is a welcome addition — but it still seems like a small update compared to what Alexa and Google are both capable of.

Apple HomePod Mini in three new colors.

The price will remain just $99 for the HomePod Mini, making it a far more affordable option than the HomePod. Though Apple did not give a set release date for when these new colors would be available other than November, the company did state they would come to several different countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

The HomePod Mini has the potential to make HomeKit far more accessible to users. It’s the most budget-friendly HomeKit Hub on the market at the moment, and its small size allows it to fit nearly anywhere in the home. Although Siri can’t yet compete with Alexa and Google Assistant, the HomePod Mini boasts superior audio quality over comparably sized smart speakers. It also features Siri’s multi-user voice recognition capabilities, which means all members of your home can take advantage of Siri and set their own unique preferences.

Editors' Recommendations

Apple’s new $179 AirPods: Head-tracking spatial audio and longer battery life

AirPods 3.

Elden Ring closed network test: What is it and how to play

e3 2021 missing games elden ring

The best 65-inch TV deals and sales for October 2021

Vizio 65 inch TV

Apple ‘Unleashed’ event: Everything announced so far

Tim Cook Apple Unleashed

The best Amazon TV deals and sales for October 2021

early echo and fire tv devices prime day deals amazon cube deal

Early Dell Black Friday Deals 2021: Save on gaming laptops, monitors and more!

Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for October 2021

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

Drinkworks Home Bar Classic makes cocktails without taking much shelf space

Drinkworks Home Bar Classic

The best laptop bags for 2021

Aer Fit Pack 2 Backpack

The best gaming tablets for 2021

New Apple Ipad Mini Gaming.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: Everything you need to know

Google Pixel 6 colors.

How to watch Google’s Pixel 6 event tomorrow; Pixel 6 and 6 Pro expected

Google Pixel 6 Image Composite.

Don’t wait until Black Friday to buy an Apple Watch — shop NOW

World Time watch face in WatchOS 8.