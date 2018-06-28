Honeywell’s versatile, Alexa-savvy security system now available for pre-orders

Share

First introduced via Indiegogo last fall and shown at CES 2018 in January, the Honeywell Smart Home Security system will begin shipping in August, according to the company. You can pre-order individual components or discounted bundles now on the company’s YourHome website.

The versatile Honeywell system features multiple connectivity and control options with impressive capabilities, all stemming from a central unit. The Honeywell Camera Base Station, which is the security system’s core device, looks a bit like an Amazon Echo accessorized with a flared bottom, a camera, and a fabric-covered vertical shaft. The resemblance to the Amazon device doesn’t stop with the Camera Base Station’s external appearance, however.

In addition to a 1080p wide-angle HD video camera with night vision, motion detection, and a 147-degree field of vision, the Camera Base Station has a three-microphone array, a 5-watt omnidirectional speaker, and two-way audio, the last feature similar to the Amazon Echo product line.

The Honeywell unit also responds to an Amazon Alexa command subset. You can ask Alex to control smart home components such as lamps and thermostats, and to set the security system alarms and other features via voice control. You are not limited to Alexa, however, as the Camera Base Station also responds to Google Assistant voice commands.

Honeywell’s Camera Base Station works with a variety of sensors, as well as indoor and outdoor motion detectors. The Scheduled Facial Recognition feature works two ways: To notify you when someone arrives as expected, and to send alerts with video clips for unexpected and unrecognized visitors. You can also configure the unit to play deterrent audio clips at 90 decibels to warn off potential intruders.

The Honeywell Home app enables remote or local smartphone monitoring and control, so you can see if your kids bring friends in the house when they get home from school. You can also change system settings from any location with the app.

The Camera Base Station runs on a 2GHz Snapdragon 8-core processor and has 1GB of RAM and 8GB flash memory. Connectivity support includes dual-band Wi-Fi, BlueTooth 4.2, Z-Wave Plus, and Honeywell’s Wiselink Security Protocol.

The user-monitored Honeywell Smart Home Security system stores images and video for up to 24 hours in the cloud at no charge. There are two storage service options. For $5 a month or $50 a year, you can save up to 1,500 video clips for 30 days. Bump up the storage to 3,000 video clips for 60 days for $15 per month or $150 for a full year.

Honeywell announced two bundle discounts for Smart Home Security system pre-orders from the company’s website. The pre-order Smart Home Security Starter Kit bundle includes the Camera Base Station, two window or door access sensors, a security key fob, and a Honeywell C1 Wi-Fi security camera. The Starter Kit bundle discounted price is $449, a $120 savings from list prices.

For more savings, the Super Smart Home Security bundle, normally $809, is discounted for pre-order sales for $599, a $220 price cut. The Super Smart bundle includes the Camera Base Station, two window or door access sensors, a security key fob, a T5 Wi-Fi smart thermostat, a water leak and freeze detector, and a C1 Wi-Fi security camera.