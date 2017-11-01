Honeywell’s Smart Home Security System gives you an easy way to guard your home

Why it matters to you Keeping your home safe should be a straightforward process, and Honeywell is here to ensure that is the case.

Keeping yourself and your loved ones safe shouldn’t be a complicated endeavor, especially with the plethora of smart home devices on the market today. But as useful as many of these products may be, setup can sometimes be something of a doozy. Not so with the self-installed Smart Home Security System from Honeywell, an Alexa-enabled defense system that just about any homeowner can figure out and use.

This all-in-one, self-monitored, and most importantly, easily installed security system revolves around an intelligent, portable camera station that promises to help you keep an eye on just about anything thanks to its 145-degree, 1080p HD camera. There is also a speaker, microphone array, and additional indoor and outdoor sensors that you can add to your doors, windows, and more.

The entire system is ready to use once it comes out of the box, and can be synced to Alexa so that you can not only keep yourself safe, but also comfortable — even without an Echo device, you can have Alexa play music, adjust your smart thermostat, or control your smart lights. If you would rather not control the Honeywell system with your voice, you can also turn to the companion app, or even a key fob to help enable or disable the system. Audio and video self-monitoring can be found within the Honeywell app, which also boasts object recognition and audio analytics, all secured with 24 hours of cloud storage.

“More than 150 million homeowners already trust Honeywell with their safety, comfort, and security,” Michael Flink, president of Honeywell Security and Fire, said in a statement. “Right out of the box and enabled by Amazon Alexa, our system allows customers to keep an eye on what’s happening in and around their homes. As is the case with all of Honeywell’s Connected Home offerings, the system can be enabled by location-based geofencing, which means it knows when you are at home or away.”

In 2018, Honeywell plans to add facial recognition updates as well as audio analytics to the Smart Home Security System. And because the product is launching first on Indiegogo before going to CES early next year, early backers will have the opportunity to give feedback to Honeywell, and hopefully, improve upon the product. You can pre-order the system now through December 16, with a starter kit priced at $325 (the bundle is slated to have a $499 price tag once it goes on sale more broadly). This particular bundle comes with the camera base station, window and door access sensors, and a key fob. Delivery is expected in January.