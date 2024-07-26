Amazon Astro, the adorable household robot first revealed in 2021, is still not widely available for purchase. Amazon has not yet announced an official release date for Astro — but that doesn't mean it's impossible to add the robot to your home. You'll need to cross your fingers, get lucky, and be willing to drop $1,600, but here's how to buy Amazon Astro in 2024.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Amazon account

How to buy Amazon Astro

Unfortunately, buying Amazon Astro isn't as easy as going to the Amazon page and clicking "Buy Now." Instead, you need to request an invitation to purchase Astro. The process is simple, though there's no guarantee you'll get an invite to buy Astro.

Before going through this process, there are a few things you should know about Astro in its current state:

It is designed to work on a single floor and cannot climb stairs.

It is designed for areas less than 3,500 square feet.

It does not work well with curved edges, sunken areas, black glossy floors, or floor transitions greater than 1.375 inches.

For more details on household compatibility, be sure to check out Amazon's detailed rundown on where you can use Astro.

With that out of the way, here's how to start the process of buying Amazon Astro.

Step 1: Head over to the Amazon Astro store page.

Step 2: Click on the Request an Invite button at the top right of the screen.

Step 3: You'll then get a notification that reads: "Thank you for your request. If invited, we will email you in the coming months."

Step 4: This means you'll need to keep close tabs on your email account, as it's the only notification you'll receive about your eligibility.

Step 5: Requesting an invite doesn’t lock in your purchase, so if you change your mind about buying Astro by the time it arrives, you can always back out of the offer without any issues.

Keep in mind that Amazon Astro is not a final product. Amazon is calling it a Day 1 Edition that is "designed to bring you [its] most innovative ideas faster." In other words, you may run into hiccups with Astro, though Amazon will let you give feedback to the team and help guide its development. Your purchase also comes with 30 days of free Ring Protect Pro, allowing you to access everything it has to offer.