 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Guides

How to buy Amazon Astro

By
amazon astro robot roves around home for security door
Astro

Amazon Astro, the adorable household robot first revealed in 2021, is still not widely available for purchase. Amazon has not yet announced an official release date for Astro — but that doesn't mean it's impossible to add the robot to your home. You'll need to cross your fingers, get lucky, and be willing to drop $1,600, but here's how to buy Amazon Astro in 2024.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Amazon account

How to buy Amazon Astro

Unfortunately, buying Amazon Astro isn't as easy as going to the Amazon page and clicking "Buy Now." Instead, you need to request an invitation to purchase Astro. The process is simple, though there's no guarantee you'll get an invite to buy Astro.

Before going through this process, there are a few things you should know about Astro in its current state:

  • It is designed to work on a single floor and cannot climb stairs.
  • It is designed for areas less than 3,500 square feet.
  • It does not work well with curved edges, sunken areas, black glossy floors, or floor transitions greater than 1.375 inches.

For more details on household compatibility, be sure to check out Amazon's detailed rundown on where you can use Astro.

With that out of the way, here's how to start the process of buying Amazon Astro.

Step 1: Head over to the Amazon Astro store page.

Step 2: Click on the Request an Invite button at the top right of the screen.

Step 3: You'll then get a notification that reads: "Thank you for your request. If invited, we will email you in the coming months."

Step 4: This means you'll need to keep close tabs on your email account, as it's the only notification you'll receive about your eligibility.

Step 5: Requesting an invite doesn’t lock in your purchase, so if you change your mind about buying Astro by the time it arrives, you can always back out of the offer without any issues.

Keep in mind that Amazon Astro is not a final product. Amazon is calling it a Day 1 Edition that is "designed to bring you [its] most innovative ideas faster." In other words, you may run into hiccups with Astro, though Amazon will let you give feedback to the team and help guide its development. Your purchase also comes with 30 days of free Ring Protect Pro, allowing you to access everything it has to offer.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Echo Spot vs. Echo Pop: Which Amazon device is better for your smart home?
The Echo Spot on a shelf.

The Echo Spot is a new smart alarm clock from Amazon, though it looks eerily similar to the existing Echo Pop. Both offer a similar, semi-ircle design -- though the Echo Spot is equipped with a touchscreen while the Pop is largely controlled via voice commands. There are a handful of other differences between the Echo Spot and Echo Pop, and since the Echo Spot is much more expensive than the Pop, you'll want to take a close look at both before opting for the fancy new gadget.

From pricing and design to sound quality and additional features, here's everything you need to know about the Echo Spot and Echo Pop.
Pricing and design

Read more
Best Buy Prime Day Sale 2024: TV, headphone and appliance deals
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14.

It's July 17, and you know what that means: It's the final day of Prime Day, so the deals will be stopping soon. But Amazon is not your only source for amazing Prime Day deals today. Several other retailers are joining the sales event, and Best Buy is one of our favorite sources of Prime Day laptop deals, Prime Day TV deals, Prime Day headphone deals, and more. While you're at it, you might also check out the Walmart Prime Day deals, and Target, too. Back to Best Buy, you can find things like amazing Prime Day smart home deals, Prime Day gaming PC deals, and Prime Day gaming laptop deals. With so much to shop at Best Buy today, we thought we'd track down the best of what Best Buy has to offer for Prime Day. Read onward for all of the deals we think you should take a look at, and make a purchase if you see something you like, as there's no telling when a deal could expire.
Best Buy Prime Day laptop deals

If you're after the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops, or you want to stick to a tight budget for your next computer, there's surely something for you from the Best Buy Prime Day laptop deals that we've collected here. Whether you're planning to buy a basic laptop, or high-end laptop for professional purposes, or a gaming laptop to play the best PC games, you can enjoy huge savings if you take advantage of any of the following offers. There are even some Prime Day MacBook deals here for Apple fans.

Read more
Prime Day Amazon Echo deals: Glow, Pop, Show, Sub, Frame, more
An Amazon Echo Show 8 shows the weather forecast.

One of the most prominent products that are on sale as part of the Prime Day deals is Amazon's own products. That means you can find some great deals on Amazon's Echo speakers and Echo Show, all of which are great for those who want to expand their smart home system or even start one up. As such, we've selected some of our favorite deals, including some really great Amazon Echo deals, and collected them all down for you below. Be sure to check out everything that is on offer, as well as coming back regularly as we update with new and better deals.
Best Amazon Echo Prime Day deals

Amazon Echo Glow --
Amazon Echo Pop --
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) --
Amazon Echo Buds --
Amazon Echo (4th Gen) --
Amazon Echo Sub --

Read more