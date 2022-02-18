Sonos creates speakers that provide quality multi-room audio. Usually, you would need to utilize the Sonos app to control its speakers. However, recently Sonos has created a line of its speakers that work with Google Assistant to allow you to use the voice assistant to use your speakers.

Difficulty Easy Duration 10 minutes What You Need Smartphone

Sonos app

Google Assistant app

Sonos speaker (voice-activated)

Even though Google and Sonos went through litigation battles in the past, you’re still able to connect your speakers to Google’s smart display. Here are the steps to do so. Of course, as always, the first thing you’ll want to do is make sure all your apps are up to date.

How to connect Google Home to Sonos speakers

Step 1: In the Sonos app, tap the Settings tab > Services & Voice > Add a Service. Then tap Google Assistant.

Step 2: Choose the rooms you’d like to set up and then tap Add Google Assistant. Once done, you’ll be taken to the Google Assistant app.

Step 3: In Google Assistant, sign in to your Sonos account.

Step 4: Now you’ll have to set up each Sonos device in the app.

You’ll have to approve product permission and choose the room location of the speaker. After that, you’ll choose if you want the chime to be on when you say, “Hey, Google.” Lastly, pick the music services to be added to the system and your default music service.

Step 5: Go back to the Sonos app and make sure any music services you added in Google Assistant are also added to Sonos.

Step 6: Once set up, you’re ready to use Google Assistant to control your Sonos speakers.

Now that everything is set up, you can control the speakers with your typical Google commands. These commands include saying, “Hey Google, play music,” “... turn it up/down,” or “.... who is this artist?” With this Google integration, you’re also able to use other commands to control your smart home, get answers to questions, or manage your schedule.

If you say “Play Billie Eilish,” Google will play the music on your default speaker using your specified default service. Likewise, you can use voice commands to specify a specific music service and speaker. The voice commands used to control your speakers can come from either the Sonos speaker itself, a Nest Home product (the current name for Google Home products), or another device with Google Assistant-enabled — such as your phone.

Are Sonos and Google Home compatible?

Once set up using the steps above, you’re able to use any of your voice-enabled Sonos devices to control any of your smart home accessories. Of course, you would still have to say “Hey, Google," but this would allow you to eliminate the need for a Nest Hub or Nest Hub Mini.

Can you connect Sonos Move to Google Home?

You can connect any Sonos voice-enabled speaker, including the Sonos Move. Other Sonos speakers that can use Google Assistant include the Sonos Arc, Beam, Move, One, and Roam.

Can you group Sonos speakers with Google Home?

There aren’t many downsides to connecting your Sonos speakers, as they provide better audio quality than most speakers at that price and can control your smart home. The one main downside is that Google and Sonos will not let you group Sonos speakers with Nest speakers. As a result, you can either play music on your Sonos device or any Nest device but not both simultaneously. Unfortunately, they are competing multiroom systems, and this likely won’t change anytime soon.

Google may have the most affordable multi-room audio setup, but Sonos has one of the best-sounding ones, especially at this price. Use these steps to get the audio quality of Sonos while getting the most from Google Assistant.

