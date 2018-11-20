Digital Trends
Smart Home

How to deep fry a turkey

Tyler Lacoma
By
deep frying a turkey

We know, deep-fried turkey sounds delicious. Additionally, deep-frying is one of the best ways to get a bird with extra-crispy skin and juicy meat without taking too much time. But the problem is that a turkey is a very large bird—and that makes deep-frying difficult and potentially dangerous. If you want to do it, you have to be prepared. Here’s what you need to know.

(When we say dangerous, we mean it. Be very careful when deep-frying a turkey. Take precautions, never drink while frying, and keep everyone else (especially kids and pets) well away from the process.)

Indoors or outdoors?

There are both indoor and outdoor turkey fryers. If you are frying a small bird indoors, you also have the option to use a very large stockpot, although this will be more difficult—but much less expensive if you don’t already have a fryer.

The advantage to doing this outside (weather permitting) is that you can use a larger fryer for bigger birds and get better results. You also avoid taking up too much space in the kitchen, or damaging any nearby materials with hot oil.

Gather all your supplies

  • The turkey: Smaller turkeys are ideal for deep-frying. Try to choose a 10-13 pound bird for this project, and don’t go over 15-16 pounds if you can help it.
  • Your favorite seasoning or turkey rub
  • Peanut oil: Other oils work, peanut oil is considered to provide the best results and flavor. Corn and sunflower oils may be used as well. You’re probably going to need at least 5 gallons of oil, so stocking up is putting it lightly.
  • A frying grab hook, hanger or rack: Make sure your fryer has a way to safely lower and lift the turkey while frying.
  • A deep fry thermometer: This type of thermometer measuring the temperature of the oil itself. Some fryers have this ability built in, but if not, you’ll need one.
  • Protective gloves: Heating pads probably aren’t enough for this job.
  • Fire extinguisher: Safety first!
  • Fuel: Propane is often needed for deep fryers, especially the outdoor versions.
  • A meat thermometer: You may want to take the turkey out of the fryer and (very carefully) check the internal temperature to make sure it’s truly done. You’ll need your own separate thermometer for this, not a pop-up version.

Prep the turkey

Turkey Prep
Seymour Johnson AFB
  1. Explore the cavities. Remove giblets and all wrapping, leg locks, and built-in timers. Pay close attention for any ice chunks, even small ones. When melted into water, these create mini explosions in the deep fryer that can have you spending Thanksgiving in the emergency room.
  2. Thaw it out. Either store it in the fridge for a few days or thaw it in cold water.
  3. Wash and rub the bird. Before you apply the rub, make sure you thoroughly pat the turkey dry. Remember, no water pockets. Don’t stuff the turkey.
  4. Make sure the turkey is at room temperature. This may take some extra patience.

Clean everything and heat the oil

how to deep fry a turkey t fal fr8000 stainless steel immersion fryer 89

Thoroughly clean your hanger/hook and fryer. Then thoroughly dry it—make sure no droplets of water remain.

Your deep fryer will have a maximum fill line for oil. Fill it up only to this line or below. Stock pots also tend to have a maximum fill line that you can use. If your pot doesn’t have a fill line, you will have to be very careful when measuring and pouring, so we suggest finding a pot that does. As a general rule, don’t fill a traditional stock pot more than half full of oil.

Now start your heating source and measure the oil’s temperature. The oil will be ready when it reaches 350 degrees Fahrenheit. For larger birds and fryers, 375 degrees Fahrenheit is a good target.

Note: Remember to be careful when positioning the fryer. Outdoor fryers should not be used on wood or grass.

Lower the turkey and cook away

Lowering Fried Turkey
SCARCE

When the oil reaches the correct temperature, insert your hook/hanger through the turkey, make sure it has a solid grip, and lower the bird into the oil. Use your gloves for this, keep your face well away, and try not to have any skin showing. You can expect a bit of froth and hot oil spitting. For extra care, shut off the burner before you lower the turkey in to give the oil a chance to calm down a little, then turn the burner back on afterward. If a bit of the turkey shows above the oil, that’s fine.

Now set a timer. The general rule of thumb is 3 minutes per pound, plus 5 minutes overall. If the oil temperature rises beyond 375 during this time, turn off the burner and let it cool down a little, or shorten your cooking time.

Because deep fryers cook turkeys very fast, it’s all right to take the turkey out a little early to see if it’s done. This is where that meat thermometer can come in handy: As a rule of thumb, dark meat should be at 180 degrees F, and white meat at 170 degrees.

Remove the turkey for final prep

how to cook a thanksgiving turkey without an oven 1

When the turkey is done, turn the burner off and carefully lift the turkey up. It’s smart to have a pre-prepared area to place the turkey. Hot oil will be dripping off the turkey, and the best way to deal with this is a lot of paper towels and a nearby trash can.

Leave the turkey to cool down for around 20 minutes before trying to carve it. Some people cover the turkey with foil during this time to help keep it from drying out and cooling off. When you’re ready, make the first slices and try a taste test.

Not sure if you have the time for all of this? You can try cooking Thanksgiving dinner in an Instant Pot. Or you can even order out a Thanksgiving meal kit to make things easier.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Walmart Black Friday deals in 2018
awesome tech you cant buy yet hover 2 drone feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: A.I. selfie drones, ‘invisible’ wireless chargers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
think outside oven alternative thanksgiving turkey recipes sliced jpg
Smart Home

Want the perfect turkey? Here's how to make it sous vide

Thinking of trying something different this Thanksgiving? Don't want to set your yard on fire trying to fry that bird? Try turkey sous vide. Here's our favorite way to sous vide a Turkey.
Posted By Erika Rawes
google thanksgiving travel recipes leftovers
Smart Home

These holiday gadgets will make cooking your meal a breeze

Are you dreading the lengthy process of cooking a holiday dinner? Try these holiday gadgets to make the job of cooking much easier. These items will make for an easy, breezy meal.
Posted By Erika Rawes
alexa kitchen skills instant pot hero 800x533 c
Smart Home

Thanksgiving in an Instant ... Pot? Here are our favorite recipes

Did you know you can cook the majority, if not all, of your Thanksgiving menu items in your Instant Pot? It's all about picking the right recipes. These are our picks for the best Instant Pot recipes for Turkey Day.
Posted By Erika Rawes
facebook portal review feat
Product Review

It's not a spy, but you still won't want to friend Facebook's Portal+

Facebook has jumped into the smart home game with the Portal+, a video-calling device featuring an Amazon Alexa speaker and a screen. While it has lots of cool calling features, we’re weary of Facebook taking up counter space in our home.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
abode systems iota security debut ces2018 lifestyle sm
Smart Home

Abode System’s Iota DIY home security kit is now available

Abode Systems has an all-in-one security kit called Iota, and it's on sale now. It features a 1080p camera, motion sensor, and on-board Wi-Fi and ethernet so it can stay connected no matter where you put it.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Best Buy Black Friday Deals
Deals

The Best Black Friday Deals from Best Buy in 2018

We've been hard at work assembling all the best Black Friday deals Best Buy offers in 2018 and putting them in one place to save you time and money this holiday season. From laptops to TVs, game consoles to smart speakers and much more…
Posted By Georgina Torbet, AJ Dellinger
amazon selling live christmas trees sony dsc
Smart Home

Amazon will bring a 7-foot-tall Christmas tree to your doorstep starting today

If you have fond memories of going out with your family and searching for the perfect Christmas tree, well, Amazon wants to create its own holiday tradition. Starting today, you can order a real, 7-foot tree from Amazon.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
amazon echo project red
Smart Home

Pandora Premium joins Alexa’s Amazon dance party today

There are quite a few streaming services that work with Amazon's Alexa but a big one just got added when the company integrated access to Pandora Premium into its smart assistant and smart speakers.
Posted By Clayton Moore
amazon echo sub
Smart Home

Plus, Dot, Spot, Show? Which Amazon Echo is the way to go?

Not sure just what Amazon Echo device with Alexa voice assistant you're looking for? Whether you're looking for great sound, smart home control, or a screened device, we've got you covered. Here are all the Amazon Echo devices, what they…
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
cheap vacuum cleaners
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out 12 great vacuum cleaner deals available on Amazon right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
walmart black friday
Deals

The best Walmart Black Friday deals in 2018

Walmart has historically been the undisputed king of Black Friday deals. The mega-store is known for offering deals on products in almost every category, from smart TVs to children’s toys. We're combing through every deal as it is…
Posted By Georgina Torbet, Ed Oswald
Wemo Mini Smart Plug Best smart outlet deals
Deals

Make your smart home even more intelligent with a smart plug for under $20

Smart lighting keeps your home connected, helps you saves energy, and makes for an overall convenient living space. If you're ready to step up your smart home game this holiday season, take advantage of this sweet deal on the Wemo Mini…
Posted By Jenifer Calle